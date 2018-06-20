Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc Job Vacancy : Area Sales Manager – North

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has been a part of the lives of Nigerians at home and abroad. Our global vision is to be a leading foods company in Africa providing high quality and affordable products in the most convenient ways to consumers through world class brands like Golden Penny Flour, Golden Penny Semovita, Goldenvita, Golden Pasta and Golden Noodles. The Company’s flagship brand, Golden Penny, remains one of the best known and the preferred brands amongst bakers, confectioneries and consumers in Nigeria.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Area Sales Manager – NorthJob Description

Achieve the sales volume by category in each of the distributor territories.

Responsible for a team of Sales Development Officers (SDOs) servicing distributors in assigned territory.

Ensure that the KPIs for direct-to-retail redistribution (van sales, open market sales) are delivered by sales teams.

Responsible for the SOP of each direct-to-retail team including route plans and correct use of the Sales Automation tool.

Ensure effective coverage of the entire area through direct to retail redistribution supported by a network of approved sub-distributors

Develop SOPs for processes and train distributors on process compliance

Coach and mentor SDOs in all aspects of distribution operations to achieve their monthly/annual KPIs.

Lead the creation of Joint Business Plans with each distributor to formalize and track the performance against the agreed targets and objectives

Person Specification

Have sales management experience in a blue chip FMCG

Have experience in redistribution sales (including route planning) and managing a large Distributor

Show evidence of a strong coaching and mentoring capability

Speak Hausa and English language fluently

Minimum Qualification:

First Degree

5 O’ Level Credits including English and Mathematics, not more than two sittings.

Required Experience:

Minimum of 5 years cognate experience in FMCG Sales.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

(Visited 6 times, 7 visits today)