2018 Graduate Trainee Programme at Ashaka Cement Limited – Apply Now

Ashaka Cement Limited based in Ashaka, Gombe State is a subsidiary of Lafarge Africa Plc. The Company produces the famous brand “AshakaCem” popularly known as the Star of the North because of its proven record of quality and integrity. Lafarge’s vision is to build a stronger Nigeria safely, ethically and sustainably through innovative construction solutions.

Ashaka Cement has commenced its 2018 Graduate Trainee Programme targeted at attracting suitably qualified, young, exceptional and highly motivated individuals to join its workforce. Successful candidates will work at Ashaka Cement’s plant in Ashaka, Funakaye LGA, Gombe State. Lafarge offers its employees careers with a meaning: building the future. Lafarge offers personal development opportunities, international mobility as well as safe and attractive working conditions.2018 Graduate Trainee Programme

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 years max

Location Nigeria

Job Field General Graduate Jobs

Eligibility

A minimum of Second Class Honours (Lower Division) or a Higher National Diploma (Upper Credit) from any of the following disciplines: Engineering; Social Sciences; Management; Arts/ Humanities or other related disciplines.

Completion of the mandatory NYSC programme as at the time of application.

A maximum of 2 years’ post-NYSC work experience.

A maximum age of 28 years, as at 31 December, 2018.

Candidates from Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Taraba and Adamawa States and other states in Northern Nigeria are strongly encouraged to apply.

In addition, candidates should demonstrate strong passion for excellence, enthusiasm, analytical, communication (written and verbal), presentation and problem solving skills.

Method of Application

Interested applicants should:

Send their resumes (prepared as a Microsoft Word document, and saved with full names and functional e-mail address and phone numbers) to ashakaapplications@hcp-ng.com

And also Include in their applications, a statement showing how they meet the advertised criteria, as well as names and contact details (including telephone and e-mail addresses) of three referees who are knowledgeable about their professional achievements and abilities.

Please Note

All applications will be treated in strict confidence and will be considered only based on merit. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. Aptitude Test notifications will be sent via e-mail and SMS.

Security clearance will be conducted for all applicants invited for the Test. In addition, all educational qualifications presented by applicants will be investigated.

