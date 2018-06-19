Top 10 Well Paid Jobs In Nigeria

There are careers in Nigeria that stand way high above the rest with mouthwatering take-home pay.

Everyone wants to be successful, and knowing the right career path to take is very important.

While some Nigerians earn just a little above the minimum wage, there are some jobs that pay far above the minimum wage on a monthly basis if one has the required skills and certifications.Based on research from online platforms like mysalaryscale.com, and from insiders in these job fields, we have come up with a list of top ten careers that pay the most in Nigeria in no particular order.

1. IT Security Analyst/Programmers/Ethical Hackers/Engineers

Generally, the world is advancing technologically as computers and technological gadgets are being produced on daily basis. As production and supplies of technological gadgets increase every day, so does the need for Information and technology security analyst/programmers, hackers, and engineers. As long as IT remains a revolutionary tool in the business world, the roles of these experts will always be needed.

The roles of these experts include; maintaining online security, writing and developing computer soft wares, testing and evaluating computer parts and soft wares among others.

The salary range for these positions in Nigeria is between ₦134,000 – ₦400,000 monthly.

2. Surgeons

The role of surgeons cannot be overemphasized in any community. They earn very high in Nigeria because of the delicacy of their jobs. Surgeons are medical doctors that are trained specifically to perform general or specialized types of surgeries.

While surgeons spend time preparing for procedures, reviewing files and meeting with patients, their most critical role is to perform accurately and efficiently in the operating room. Surgeons’ need to be paid well since the lives of people are laid on their tables.

The average salary of surgeons in Nigeria ranges from ₦200,000 – ₦568,000 monthly, depending on the sector they work with (private or public).

3. Airline Pilot

Airline pilots in Nigeria get a good pay, as they are responsible for the operation of the aircraft, safety of passengers and goods. Pilot earn relatively well because of the delicacy and risk involved in the job, as the lives and safety of passengers depend on them.

However, to determine the average salary of a commercial pilot in Nigeria, some factors have to be considered, factors like; years of experience, type rating, the airline, flying hour and rank of the pilot.

The average salary for a First Officer ranges from ₦200,000 – ₦500,000 monthly, and captains earn about ₦500,000 – ₦3,000, 000 monthly. here

4. Project Managers

Project managers are charged with the responsibility of planning, executing, and monitoring various projects within their organizations. Project managers’ salary varies depending on the prestige of the company. Project managers in start-ups and small companies may not earn as much as others in big companies. Project managers in big manufacturing firms, telecommunication companies, big oil and gas industries and FCMG’s earn big pay annually.

The average salary of project Manager in Nigeria ranges from ₦269,000 – ₦803,000 per month.

5. Business Manager/Director

The role of a business manager is very important in any industry. One of the most demanding jobs these days, is the job of a business manager because of the overall success and failure of the business rest on the shoulder of the business manager. Being a business manager or director can be a very challenging career path because of the responsibilities that come with the role; from reaching the business goal to increasing productivity. The duties of a business manager/director vary from company to company. All business managers are charged with the responsibility to drive the work of others in order to run a business.

Business managers are equally rewarded for their challenging task and roles. The average salary for a business manager/director in Nigeria ranges from ₦200,000 – ₦700,000 monthly.

6. Investment bankers

Investment bankers are charged with the responsibility of helping companies, government, and their agencies raise money by selling securities in the primary market. They assist public and private companies in raising funds in the capital market. Investment bankers mostly work in Hedge funds, banks, consulting firms, investment advisory and asset management companies.

Investment bankers earn a lot because of the job responsibility. The average salary for an investment banker ranges from ₦300,000 – ₦500,000 monthly

7. Entertainment

Most persons want to relax after a hard days’ work, and entertainment provides some form of relaxation. As a result of the increase in demand for entertainment, entertainers’ such as musicians, actors, and actress actually earn a lot. It is not uncommon for you to find people idolize celebrities. Entertainment in Nigeria has become a big career for many.

Musicians earn up to ₦600,000 – ₦1,200,000 for their appearance in a concert or movie.

8. Aerospace Engineers

Aerospace engineers perform a very critical role in safeguarding the lives and properties of passengers. Ordinarily, we might think that the pilots are the only ones charged with this responsibility, but the aerospace engineer makes sure that all the parts of the plane function properly. The duties of aerospace engineer involve designing and building machines that fly.

These engineers earn a lot of money in Nigeria because there is no department in the Nigeria University that studies this course. Most aerospace engineers in Nigeria have to study abroad, making them more important. This job requires one to be careful because of the delicacy involved in the job role.

The average salary of a Nigerian aerospace engineer ranges from ₦13,000,000 per year. They averagely earn ₦300,000 – ₦700,000 on a monthly basis.

9. Petroleum Engineers

Engineering is one of the highest paying careers in Nigeria, however, some engineers earn more than others depending on the field. Petroleum engineers earn well in Nigeria because most petroleum engineers are often employed by multi million-oil companies in Nigeria. Even at the entry-level stage, the petroleum engineer still earns well. Most of the petroleum engineers that work in the oil companies in Nigeria averagely earns about ₦12,000,000 annually. The average salary of a petroleum engineer ranges from ₦300,000 – ₦900,000 monthly. These salaries tend to increase based on experience, level and time on the job.

10. Telecom Engineers

Telecommunications engineers earn a lot in Nigeria because of the rise in demand. The telecommunications industry is one of the fast-growing industries in Nigeria, so the need for telecommunication engineers are like a part of our day-to-day lives.

The duties of a telecommunications engineer involve; design and installing equipment used for transmitting wired phone, cellular, cable and broadband data. Their daily responsibilities can include working with copper or fiber optic cabling, complex networks, and switching systems.

The average salary of telecom engineer in Nigeria ranges from about ₦200,000 – ₦950,000 monthly.

Most of the salaries of professional given above are averages, meaning that the salaries are not precise rather they fall within a given range. It is, however, important to note that the salaries of professionals in different fields are affected by a number of factors like; the kind of company they work for, the industry, years of experience and the degree of expertise. Also knowing the salary expectation of a particular career before going into it is very necessary.

