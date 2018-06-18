United Nations Development Programme Job Vacancy : Finance Analyst

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), helps developing countries attract and use aid effectively. In all our activities, we encourage the protection of human rights, capacity development and the empowerment of women.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Finance AnalystJob ID: 17008

Grade: SB4

Vacancy Type: Service Contract (SC)

Posting Type: External

Contract Duration: Initial duration of one year

Background

The North East in Nigeria, which includes the six states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe has a combined population of almost 19 million and has been under insurgency attacks since 2009. The population accounts for about 13.5 percent of the national population (2006 Census). On 14th May, 2013, the Federal Government, in response to the growing spate of violence unleashed by the Boko Haram sect on citizens declared a State of Emergency in the 3 north eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

UNDP has supported the government to design and implement recovery projects which ensures linkage to the immediate humanitarian efforts with longer term sustainable development. Within UNDP’s recovery approach, emergency employment, immediate livelihoods recovery projects provided immediate jobs and livelihoods for the affected population, as well as, the wider local economy.

To effectively address the needs of North-East Nigeria through a consolidated early recovery response, UNDP has established a Sub Office in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno and launched a umblella early recovery progarmme, covering Borno, Yobe, Adamawa states

Job Descrption

Under the overall supervision of the Deputy Country Director-Operations and the guidance of the Finance Analyst, the incumbent is responsible for ensuring the highest efficiency in financial resources management and the provision of accurate, thoroughly researched and documented financial information, strategic program financial resources management, and consistency with UNDP rules and regulations, effective delivery of financial services, transparent utilization of financial resources and management of various donor funded project in North East Nigeria

He/she analyzes and interprets the financial rules and regulations and provides solutions to a wide spectrum of complex financial issues. The Finance Analyst promotes a collaborative, client-oriented approach consistent with UNDP rules and regulations.

The Finance Analyst works in close collaboration with the Management Support and Business Development, Programme, Operations, and project teams in the CO, UNDP HQ staff and Government officials ensuring successful CO performance in Finance

Duties and Responsibilities

Summary of Key Functions:

Ensuring strategic direction of Program finance management;

Effective and accurate financial resources management and oversight;

Projects’ budgets management and organization of an optimal cost-recovery system;

Facilitation of knowledge building and knowledge sharing, guidance to all stakeholders on financial matters.

Ensure effective and accurate financial resources management and oversight, focusing on achievement of the following results:

Financial analysis and oversight for all resources managed by various donor funded project in the North East and provision of high-quality professional advice to the Project Director;

Review of contribution agreements, and managing contributions in ATLAS; business process and accounting for contributions to ensure that receivables are is properly identified, classified, recorded on a timely basis and received with sufficient supporting documentation;

Review of projects financial reports and preparation of non-PO vouchers;

Maintenance of the internal expenditures control system which ensures that vouchers processed are matched and completed, transactions are correctly recorded and posted in Atlas, including timely corrective action on unposted vouchers, including the vouchers;

Conduct regular budget check for requisitions, POs and vouchers in ATLAS;

Collection, analysis, and collation of data, drafting of reports, presentations and/or other documents/spreadsheets in relation to the funded project in the North East;

Monitor disbursement of funds regularly to inform management and implementation of activities in accordance with the programme document, contribution agreements, UNDP rules and regulations;

Regularly monitor programme delivery through ATLAS, run relevant reports, and prepare clear, user-friendly financial spreadsheets, reports, statements and/or other supporting documentation:

Identify and report on budgetary shortfalls/surpluses as well as results based indicators to ensure effective and efficient control of funds;

Effective liaison between the Field office, the CO’s Operations Team, and relevant focal points within implementing partner agencies/institutions, on administrative, financial and transactional issues related to the donor funded project in the North East

As requested, participate in meetings with interlocutors of related government and donor interventions, to assure coordinated data gathering and dissemination of relevant information.

Financial analysis and oversight for all resources managed by the project and provision of high-quality professional advice to the project management;

Proper planning, expenditure tracking and audit of financial resources in accordance with UNDP rules and regulations;

Organization and oversight of project cash management processes, including liquidity management, recommendation of imprest level, risk assessment, bank relationship management, timely accounting and reconciliation of all transactions, security for cash assets on site;

Monitoring of financial exception reports for unusual activities, transactions and investigation of anomalies or unusual transactions. Provision of information to supervisors and other UNDP staff at CO and HQ on the results of the investigation when satisfactory answers are not obtained.

Ensure implementation of operational and financial management strategies and procedures, focusing on achievement of the following results:

Compliance of operations with UNDP rules, regulations and policies, implementation of corporate operational strategies, and monitoring achievement of results of the various donor funded funded project in North East Nigeria;

Provision of advice on strategies, policies and plans affecting the funded project managements, delivery of practice advisory, knowledge and learning services;

Establishment of collaborative arrangements with potential partners, a Client Relationship;

CO business processes mapping and establishment of internal Standard Operating;

Procedures in Finance. Results Management, program performance. Constant monitoring and analysis of the operating environment, quick readjustment of the operations, advice on legal considerations and risk assessment.

Manage the project budget and organize an optimal cost-recovery system, focusing on achievement of the following results:

Management of all financial resources through planning, guiding, monitoring and controlling of the resources in accordance with UNDP rules and regulations;

Creation of funded budget in ATLAS, preparation of budget revisions, revision of project award and project status, determination of unutilized funds, as well as operational and financial closure of projects (as required);

Regular analysis and reporting on the budget approvals and the delivery situation of management projects;

Elaboration of proper mechanisms to eliminate deficiencies in budget management;

Collection of information on internal and external clients’ satisfaction and needs in order to develop improvements to services;

Ensuring that direct payments for DIM projects are properly reviewed and made on a timely basis, as well as ensuring that payment information is properly recorded into the Atlas system on a timely basis;

Submission of financial reports to donors on a timely and quality basis.

Ensure proper control of project accounts, focusing on achievement of the following results:

Elaboration of the internal expenditures’ control system which ensures that vouchers processed are matched and completed, transactions are correctly recorded and posted in Atlas; payrolls analysis for the project are duly prepared; travel claims and other entitlements are duly processed;

All financial transactions are identified, recorded and verified in compliance with IPSAS as outlined in the corporate policies and procedures;

Control of accounts closure;

Timely corrective actions on unposted vouchers, including the vouchers with budget check errors, match exceptions, unapproved vouchers. Timely response to HQ requests to resolve financial data issues;

Control of the Accounts Receivables for the project and maintenance of the General Ledger.

Competencies

Innovation:

Ability to make new and useful ideas work Level 4: Adept with complex concepts and challenges convention purposefully

Leadership

Ability to persuade others to follow Level 4: Generates commitment, excitement and excellence in others

People Management:

Ability to improve performance and satisfaction Level 4: Models independent thinking and action

Communication:

Ability to listen, adapt, persuade and transform Level 4: Synthesizes information to communicate independent analysis

Delivery:

Ability to get things done while exercising good judgement Level 4: Meets goals and quality criteria for delivery of products or services

Technical/Functional

Job Knowledge:

Ability to demonstrate technical in-dept knowledge of own discipline Level 4: Apply & Adapt: Contributes skills and knowledge with demonstrated ability to advance innovation and continuous improvement, in professional area of expertise

Knowledge Management:

Sharing and building a culture of knowledge sharing and learning Level 4: Apply & Adapt: Contributes skills and knowledge with demonstrated ability to advance innovation and continuous improvement, in professional area of expertise

Client Orientation:

Ability to contribute to positive outcomes for the client Level 4: Apply & Adapt: Contributes skills and knowledge with demonstrated ability to advance innovation and continuous improvement, in professional area of expertise

Required Skills and Experience

Education:

Advanced (Masters) University Degree in Finance/Accounting, Business, or Public Administration, or a professional accounting qualification from an internationally recognized institute of accountancy

Professionally qualified accountants from an internationally recognized institute of accountancy will have a distinct advantage.

UNDP Advanced Accountancy & Finance Test required

Experience:

1 year of relevant experience in providing financial management advisory services and/or managing staff and operational systems with at least 2 years in an election project.

Experience in the usage of computers and office software packages (MS Word, Excel, etc) and advance knowledge of spreadsheet and database packages. Experience in handling of web based management systems and ERP financials, preferably PeopleSoft.

Experience of IPSAS and/or IFRS is required for external candidates.

Language Requirements:

English. Other official language of the UN will be desirable

Others:

Describe any additional qualifications:

Proficiency in English.

Working knowledge of other UN languages desirable

Non-Smoking environment.

Application Closing Date

2nd July, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)