Product Manager (Trade and Treasury) at Citibank Nigeria Limited – Apply Now
Citibank Nigeria Limited, the leading global financial services company, provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services.
Product Manager – Trade and Treasury
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
Experience 7 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Banking
Ref Id: 18040619
Job Category: Product Management
Schedule: Full-time
Shift: Day Job
Employee Status: Regular
Travel: No
Job Purpose
Marketing of Trade products to customers.
Work with business segment to develop solution to issues identified by customers in the relevant business segments.
Refine existing products and develop new ones that meet the needs of customers based on RM, customers and competitive intelligence.
Grow Trade products and relevant business segment market share
Monitor product performance and address issues affecting sales as highlighted by customers or Relationship Managers.
Pro-active management of internal credit and pricing issues; lines and X-border etc.
Key Responsibilities
Prepare product plans yearly for review by Trade Head
Conduct annual review of product programs
Prepare regular reports, which will serve as indicators to management of product performance based on established goals. Some of these reports are: Monthly Volumes, Wallet sizing report, Product grid, Pipeline of new deals etc.
Carry out market intelligence about the competition, and ensure that we adopt best practices.
Liaise constantly with Trade Operations to ensure understanding of the product by Trade Operations staff and ensure efficient delivery to customers.
Conduct business reviews with marketing units and meet with operations and technology on a regular basis.
Liaise with the regulators (Central Bank of Nigeria, Customs, Inspection Agents etc.) to ensure that regulatory constraints relating to products are quickly resolved.
Conduct regular training and education sessions for Relationship Managers and O and T.
Maintain close relationship with Risk Management, Business Segments, O and T and Finance to ensure all the objectives of the products are clearly understood
Business Relationships
Internal:
Trade Product Head – Regular Product and Business updates. Product program reviews, internal approval. Customer calls
Trade Operations – Procedure reviews, Implementation and Product Delivery
Relationship Managers – Customer calls, product issues and resolutions, feedback from customers
TTS Head – Group Head. Interfaces on a need basis regarding product development, regular updates on product management and business reviews.
SCOO – Internal Approvals, Product Program approvals, Process and Issue resolutions
Country Risk Manager – Product Program approvals/Product credit issues and process
Financial Controller – Management and Tracking of Product Revenues
CCO/Sub-Sahara Africa Cluster Head – Internal approvals etc.
External:
Customers – Product Marketing, Acquisitions, Deal booking, Query Update
Central Bank of Nigeria – Product Clarification and opinion on product structures. Approvals relating to line and exceptional processing
CEEMEA Trade London – Product Structuring, Marketing Interface etc.
Requirements, Qualifications & Experience
Bachelor’s Degree,
Master’s Degree or Professional Qualification
Minimum 7 years’ experience
Thinking complexity:
Quality of people
Regulatory framework
Competition (Un-even playing field).
Maintaining a compliant culture when competition is less compliant
Credit issues
Limited cross border
Limited unconfirmed LC limit
Pricing
Bureaucracy/Cumbersome processes
Challenge to “established routine process” instead of business as usual
Competencies:
Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
Innovative and creative, strategic thinker
High energy, enthusiasm, self-starter
Self-motivated
Strong team player
Good financial analysis/Interpretation skills
Valuing Diversity:
Demonstrates an appreciation of a diverse workforce. Appreciates differences in style or perspective and uses differences to add value to decisions or actions and organisational success.
Method of Application
Note
Exceptional candidates who do not meet these criteria may be considered for the role provided they have the necessary skills and experience.
Citi is an Equal Opportunities Employer.
Interested and qualified? Go to CITIBANK career website on citi.taleo.net to apply
