Product Manager (Trade and Treasury) at Citibank Nigeria Limited – Apply Now

Citibank Nigeria Limited, the leading global financial services company, provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services.

Product Manager – Trade and Treasury

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 7 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Banking

Ref Id: 18040619

Job Category: Product Management

Schedule: Full-time

Shift: Day Job

Employee Status: Regular

Travel: No

Job Purpose

Marketing of Trade products to customers.

Work with business segment to develop solution to issues identified by customers in the relevant business segments.

Refine existing products and develop new ones that meet the needs of customers based on RM, customers and competitive intelligence.

Grow Trade products and relevant business segment market share

Monitor product performance and address issues affecting sales as highlighted by customers or Relationship Managers.

Pro-active management of internal credit and pricing issues; lines and X-border etc.

Key Responsibilities

Prepare product plans yearly for review by Trade Head

Conduct annual review of product programs

Prepare regular reports, which will serve as indicators to management of product performance based on established goals. Some of these reports are: Monthly Volumes, Wallet sizing report, Product grid, Pipeline of new deals etc.

Carry out market intelligence about the competition, and ensure that we adopt best practices.

Liaise constantly with Trade Operations to ensure understanding of the product by Trade Operations staff and ensure efficient delivery to customers.

Conduct business reviews with marketing units and meet with operations and technology on a regular basis.

Liaise with the regulators (Central Bank of Nigeria, Customs, Inspection Agents etc.) to ensure that regulatory constraints relating to products are quickly resolved.

Conduct regular training and education sessions for Relationship Managers and O and T.

Maintain close relationship with Risk Management, Business Segments, O and T and Finance to ensure all the objectives of the products are clearly understood

Business Relationships

Internal:

Trade Product Head – Regular Product and Business updates. Product program reviews, internal approval. Customer calls

Trade Operations – Procedure reviews, Implementation and Product Delivery

Relationship Managers – Customer calls, product issues and resolutions, feedback from customers

TTS Head – Group Head. Interfaces on a need basis regarding product development, regular updates on product management and business reviews.

SCOO – Internal Approvals, Product Program approvals, Process and Issue resolutions

Country Risk Manager – Product Program approvals/Product credit issues and process

Financial Controller – Management and Tracking of Product Revenues

CCO/Sub-Sahara Africa Cluster Head – Internal approvals etc.

External:

Customers – Product Marketing, Acquisitions, Deal booking, Query Update

Central Bank of Nigeria – Product Clarification and opinion on product structures. Approvals relating to line and exceptional processing

CEEMEA Trade London – Product Structuring, Marketing Interface etc.

Requirements, Qualifications & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree,

Master’s Degree or Professional Qualification

Minimum 7 years’ experience

Thinking complexity:

Quality of people

Regulatory framework

Competition (Un-even playing field).

Maintaining a compliant culture when competition is less compliant

Credit issues

Limited cross border

Limited unconfirmed LC limit

Pricing

Bureaucracy/Cumbersome processes

Challenge to “established routine process” instead of business as usual

Competencies:

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Innovative and creative, strategic thinker

High energy, enthusiasm, self-starter

Self-motivated

Strong team player

Good financial analysis/Interpretation skills

Valuing Diversity:

Demonstrates an appreciation of a diverse workforce. Appreciates differences in style or perspective and uses differences to add value to decisions or actions and organisational success.

Method of Application

Note

Exceptional candidates who do not meet these criteria may be considered for the role provided they have the necessary skills and experience.

Citi is an Equal Opportunities Employer.

Interested and qualified? Go to CITIBANK career website on citi.taleo.net to apply

