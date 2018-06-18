Pfizer Nigeria Job Vacancy : Finance Lead – West Africa

Pfizer – Good health is vital to all of us, and finding sustainable solutions to the most pressing health care challenges of our world cannot wait. That’s why we at Pfizer are committed to applying science and our global resources to improve health and well-being at every stage of life. We strive to provide access to safe, effective and affordable medicines and related health care services to the people who need them.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Finance Lead – West Africa

Ref No.: 4707445

Division/Organization: AFME Finance

Reporting: Position reports to the Sub Sahara Africa Finance Director

Predicted Grade(s): GJL090

Position Purpose

This position will be responsible for all finance matters for Sub Sahara Africa West Africa cluster, which includes all West Africa and Lusophone Africa countries, and for building and maintaining a solid foundation for the business.

This includes but is not limited to maintaining financial integrity, driving quality decision making and furthering business strategies by playing an active role as part of the Leadership Team

Primary Responsibilities

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Lead the finance organization – responsible for controls and compliance, business and strategic finance, accounting, tax and treasury.

Develop existing talent, identify, recruit, train and retain as necessary a cadre of local finance professionals who will be future Pfizer leaders.

Analytical thought leader and business decision driver – integral in the crafting and implementation of business strategy while driving well thought through decisions.

Ensure an effective internal control environment and timely and accurate financial reporting in accordance with local and US GAAP, Pfizer policies and procedures, such as MAPP; the company’s code of conduct, and all applicable laws and regulations.

Financial advisor to the cluster leadership – provide financial/ analytical support to the Business Cluster lead and other business leadership on key commercial decisions and business strategies.

Monitor, track, and report business performance proactively identifying issues, opportunities and challenges and ensuring that business utilizes its resources in the most efficient manner.

Lead and manage major change initiatives across the company, such as:

Execution of business development activities including integration of new businesses

Migration to new financial systems and processes

Leading Finance further to becoming a premier commercial/decision support function

Driving resource optimization including working capital management, driving spend allocation on financial appropriateness, ensuring optimal supply of inventory

Ensure the quality, accuracy and timeliness of the Operating Plan, Forecasts, monthly results, the Strategic Plan and other submissions and present business results, financial projections and analyses to senior local, regional and global management.

Interact as necessary with Government agencies/fiscal authorities and industry organizations and be able to clearly articulate Pfizer’s position on key matters/issues.

The individual must have strong analytical and interpersonal skills and be willing to actively partner with other functions to drive meaningful business results.

Technical Skill Requirements

Strong analytical background, business oriented, strategic thinking capabilities and attention to detail, while maintaining a “big picture” view.

Solid understanding of accounting, tax and treasury principles, internal controls, financial systems, and processes.

Specific expertise in Business Finance and budgeting, forecasting, financial modeling, and planning analysis. Solid Pharmaceutical business acumen good commercial sense. Effective problem solving skills. High level systems / IT/ process improvement proficiency.

Work effectively in a team environment and in building collaborative relationships with peers as well as with other stakeholders.

Challenge the status-quo, adept/creative at finding ways to incorporate financial and non-financial data to analyze business opportunities/decisions.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, high-energy environment and the ability to multi-task, consistently meeting deadlines on multiple projects and activities.

Strong preference for solid international exposure and acquaintance with working in a multi-cultural and diverse environment

Core Competencies:

Pfizer Senior Leader Core Competencies

Action oriented

Dealing with Ambiguity

Organizational Agility

Problem Solving

Perseverance

Qualifications (i.e.,preferred education, experience, attributes)

Minimum 5 years accounting/finance/audit experience, preferably within pharmaceutical industry

MBA or CPA/CA strongly preferred.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

