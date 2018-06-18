OceanBlue Energy & Industrial Services Company Job Vacancy : Administrative Officer
OceanBlue Energy & Industrial Services Company LLC provides access to a broad range of products and services to many international companies operating in the Sub sahara Africa and the Gulf region. We pride ourselves on being able to undertake projects with unique client requirements in diverse sectors such as Oil & Gas, Water & Electricity, and Industry.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Administrative Officer
Job Brief
- We are looking for an Administrative Officer to join our team and support our daily office procedures.
- A successful Administrative Officer will act as the point of contact for all employees, providing administrative support and managing their queries.
- Main duties include managing office stock, preparing regular reports (e.g. expenses and office budgets) and organizing company records.
- If you have previous experience as an Office Administrator or similar administrative role, we’d like to meet you.
- Our ideal candidate also has working knowledge of office equipment and office management tools.
- Ultimately, you should be able to ensure our administrative activities run smoothly on a daily and long-term basis.
Responsibilities
- Manage office supplies stock and place orders
- Preparing regular financial reports
- Administration of company databases
- Prepare regular reports on expenses and office budgets
- Maintain and update company databases
- Organize a filing system for important and confidential company documents
- Answer queries by employees and clients
- Update office policies as needed
- Maintain a company calendar and schedule appointments
- Book meeting rooms as required
- Distribute and store correspondence (e.g. letters, emails and packages)
- Prepare reports and presentations with statistical data, as assigned
- Arrange travel and accommodations
- Schedule in-house and external events
Requirements
- Proven work experience as an Administrative Officer, Administrator or similar role
- Solid knowledge of office procedures
- Experience with office management software like MS Office (MS Excel and MS Word, specifically)
- Strong organization skills with a problem-solving attitude
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Additional qualifications in Office Administration are a plus
Application Closing Date
20th July, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Resume to: recruitment@oceanbluecompany.com.ng
