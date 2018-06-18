OceanBlue Energy & Industrial Services Company Job Vacancy : Administrative Officer

OceanBlue Energy & Industrial Services Company LLC provides access to a broad range of products and services to many international companies operating in the Sub sahara Africa and the Gulf region. We pride ourselves on being able to undertake projects with unique client requirements in diverse sectors such as Oil & Gas, Water & Electricity, and Industry.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Administrative Officer

Job Brief

We are looking for an Administrative Officer to join our team and support our daily office procedures.

A successful Administrative Officer will act as the point of contact for all employees, providing administrative support and managing their queries.

Main duties include managing office stock, preparing regular reports (e.g. expenses and office budgets) and organizing company records.

If you have previous experience as an Office Administrator or similar administrative role, we’d like to meet you.

Our ideal candidate also has working knowledge of office equipment and office management tools.

Ultimately, you should be able to ensure our administrative activities run smoothly on a daily and long-term basis.

Responsibilities

Manage office supplies stock and place orders

Preparing regular financial reports

Administration of company databases

Prepare regular reports on expenses and office budgets

Maintain and update company databases

Organize a filing system for important and confidential company documents

Answer queries by employees and clients

Update office policies as needed

Maintain a company calendar and schedule appointments

Book meeting rooms as required

Distribute and store correspondence (e.g. letters, emails and packages)

Prepare reports and presentations with statistical data, as assigned

Arrange travel and accommodations

Schedule in-house and external events

Requirements

Proven work experience as an Administrative Officer, Administrator or similar role

Solid knowledge of office procedures

Experience with office management software like MS Office (MS Excel and MS Word, specifically)

Strong organization skills with a problem-solving attitude

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Attention to detail

Additional qualifications in Office Administration are a plus

Application Closing Date

20th July, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Resume to: recruitment@oceanbluecompany.com.ng

