Me Cure Healthcare Limited Job Vacancy : Medical Sonologist

Me Cure Healthcare Limited, was established in 2009 and is headquartered in Nigeria with 7 healthcare diagnostic centers including an eye center which is a state of the art ophthalmic clinic used to diagnose, treat and perform vision related surgeries.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Medical Sonologist

Job Description

Performing ultrasound diagnostic procedures as directed by physicians.

Explaining procedures to patients to assure cooperation and optimum test results.

Positioning patients and selecting the appropriate transducer.

Conducting the scanning procedures using ultrasound equipment by moving scanner over specified body area and adjusting equipment to focus and gives accurate reports of his/her finding.

Making hard copy of images and document imaging results.

Keep and protection of ultrasound machine against sunlight, electric shock and other hazards.

Following up infection prevention procedures according to standard guidelines.

Problem Solving:

Manages an evolving clinical picture and identify impending changes in patient condition.

Information Management:

Analyzes complex data sets to improve patient care delivery systems.

Requirements, Experience & Skills

Possession of an MBBS.

Post graduate diploma in Sonology (Optional).

Knowledge of ultrasound/sonology procedures.

Knowledge of current health care environment.

Good leadership and mentorship skills.

Ability to handle pressure.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Decisiveness and determination.

Interest and concern in patient care.

Rational approach

Certification – Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria; Certificate of Practicing License; Sonological certification

Professional experience of at least two (2) years.

Working Conditions:

Possible exposure to communicable diseases, hazardous materials, radiation and pharmacological agents.

Work requires standing for extended periods of time.

Work may require contact with unbalanced patients.

Application Closing Date

22nd June, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: hr@mecure.com.ng

