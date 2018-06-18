Me Cure Healthcare Limited Job Vacancy : Medical Officer
Me Cure Healthcare Limited, was established in 2009 and is headquartered in Nigeria with 7 healthcare diagnostic centers including an eye center which is a state of the art ophthalmic clinic used to diagnose, treat and perform vision related surgeries.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Medical OfficerJob Description
- Collection of pap smear
- Counseling of clients based on the outcome of results
- Interpreting of medical result for walk in clients and Referral clients
- Setting of IV lines.
Problem Solving:
- Manages an evolving clinical picture and identify impending changes in patient condition.
Information Management:
- Analyzes complex data sets to improve patient care delivery systems.
Requirements, Experience & Skills
- Possession of an MBBS.
- Knowledge of current health care environment.
- Certification – Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria; Certificate of Practicing License.
- Professional experience of at least two (2) years.
- Good leadership and mentorship skills.
- Ability to handle pressure.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Decisiveness and determination.
- Interest and concern in patient care.
- Rational approach
Working Conditions:
- Possible exposure to communicable diseases, hazardous materials, radiation and pharmacological agents.
- Work requires standing for extended periods of time.
- Work may require contact with unbalanced patients.
Application Closing Date
28th June, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: hr@mecure.com.ng
