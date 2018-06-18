Me Cure Healthcare Limited Job Vacancy : Medical Officer

Me Cure Healthcare Limited, was established in 2009 and is headquartered in Nigeria with 7 healthcare diagnostic centers including an eye center which is a state of the art ophthalmic clinic used to diagnose, treat and perform vision related surgeries.

Job Title: Medical OfficerJob Description

Collection of pap smear

Counseling of clients based on the outcome of results

Interpreting of medical result for walk in clients and Referral clients

Setting of IV lines.

Problem Solving:

Manages an evolving clinical picture and identify impending changes in patient condition.

Information Management:

Analyzes complex data sets to improve patient care delivery systems.

Requirements, Experience & Skills

Possession of an MBBS.

Knowledge of current health care environment.

Certification – Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria; Certificate of Practicing License.

Professional experience of at least two (2) years.

Good leadership and mentorship skills.

Ability to handle pressure.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Decisiveness and determination.

Interest and concern in patient care.

Rational approach

Working Conditions:

Possible exposure to communicable diseases, hazardous materials, radiation and pharmacological agents.

Work requires standing for extended periods of time.

Work may require contact with unbalanced patients.

Application Closing Date

28th June, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: hr@mecure.com.ng

