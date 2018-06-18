Me Cure Healthcare Limited Job Vacancy : Medical Officer

Me Cure Healthcare Limited, was established in 2009 and is headquartered in Nigeria with 7 healthcare diagnostic centers including an eye center which is a state of the art ophthalmic clinic used to diagnose, treat and perform vision related surgeries.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Medical OfficerJob Description

  • Collection of pap smear
  • Counseling of clients based on the outcome of results
  • Interpreting of medical result for walk in clients and Referral clients
  • Setting of IV lines.

Problem Solving:

  • Manages an evolving clinical picture and identify impending changes in patient condition.

Information Management:

  • Analyzes complex data sets to improve patient care delivery systems.

Requirements, Experience & Skills

  • Possession of an MBBS.
  • Knowledge of current health care environment.
  • Certification – Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria; Certificate of Practicing License.
  • Professional experience of at least two (2) years.
  • Good leadership and mentorship skills.
  • Ability to handle pressure.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Decisiveness and determination.
  • Interest and concern in patient care.
  • Rational approach

Working Conditions:

  • Possible exposure to communicable diseases, hazardous materials, radiation and pharmacological agents.
  • Work requires standing for extended periods of time.
  • Work may require contact with unbalanced patients.

Application Closing Date
28th June, 2018.

 

How to Apply

 

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: hr@mecure.com.ng

 

