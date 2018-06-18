Japanese Government Scholarships for International Students, 2018 -APPLY NOW

Applications are open for Japanese Government Scholarships available for international students. Scholarships are available to pursue undergraduate studies in Social Sciences and Humanities and Natural Sciences at Japanese universities. The Scholarships for Undergraduate, Research & Masters International Students 2018-2019, eligible persons are welcome to apply

Brief description:

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT）offers scholarships to international students who wish to study at Japanese universities as undergraduate students under the Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship Program for 2019.

Level/Field of study:The scholarships are available for pursuing undergraduate programme in the field of Social Sciences and Humanities and Natural Sciences.

Host Nationality:

The scholarship is hosted by Japan

Eligible Nationality:

Scholarship is open to international students from countries which has diplomatic relations with the Japanese government.

Scholarship Benefits:

The scholarship includes tuition and other fees, allowance of 117,000 yen per month, an additional monthly stipend of 2,000 or 3,000 yen may be provided to those undertaking study or research in specially designated regions, and travel costs to and from Japan.

Scholarship Number:

The number of offers are not specified

Eligibility:

MEXT accepts applications from international students for study in Japan who satisfy the following qualifications and conditions. Its aim is to foster human resources who will become bridges of friendship between the grantee’s country and Japan through study in Japan and who will contribute to the development of both countries and the wider world.

(1) Nationality: Applicants must have the nationality of a country that has diplomatic relations with Japan. An applicant who has Japanese nationality at the time of application is not eligible. However, persons with dual nationality who hold Japanese nationality and whose place of residence at the time of application is outside of Japan are eligible to apply as long as they choose the nationality of the foreign country and give up their Japanese nationality by the date of their arrival in Japan. Applicant screening will be conducted at the Japanese diplomatic mission in the applicant’s country

(2) Age: Applicants, in principle, must have been born between April 2, 1994 and April 1, 2002.

(3) Academic Background: Applicants must meet one of the following conditions. However, applicants desiring direct placement must satisfy either the following ① or ③ condition.

Applicants who have completed 12 years of schooling in countries other than Japan. (Applicants who will meet the above qualifications by March 2019 are eligible. However, applicants wishing to enroll from the autumn term through direct placement must be expected to complete 12 years of schooling by August

2019.)

Applicants who have completed their studies at a school equivalent to a Japanese upper secondary school in countries other than Japan. (Applicants who will meet the above qualifications by March 2019 are eligible.)

Other than the above 1 and 2 conditions, applicants who are eligible for enrollment in a Japanese university at the time of application.

(4) Japanese Language: Applicants must be willing to learn Japanese. Applicants must be interested in Japan and be willing to deepen their understanding of Japan after arriving in Japan. In addition, in principle, applicants must be willing to carry out their academic studies in Japan in Japanese.

(5) Health: Applicants must submit a health certificate in the prescribed format signed by a physician attesting that the applicant has no physical or mental conditions hindering the applicant’s study in Japan.

(7) Arrival in Japan: In principle, applicants must be able to arrive in Japan between the 1st and 7th of April 2019. If an applicant is to enroll in his/her university from the fall semester through direct placement, he/she must be able to arrive in Japan during the period specified by the accepting university within two weeks before and after the starting date of the university’s relevant academic term for that year.

(7) Visa Requirement: An applicant shall, in principle, obtain a “Student” visa at the Japanese diplomatic mission located in the applicant’s country of nationality, and enter Japan with the residence status of “Student.”

Application Procedure:

Applicants must submit the required documents to the Japanese diplomatic mission in the applicant’s country by the required deadline. Because the application process differs according to the country in which the Japanese embassy is located, please inquire at the Japanese embassy or consulate general in your country for details. The deadline of the applications differ varies per country.

It is important to read to visit the official website (links found below) for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.

Applicants will need to submit:

Application Form (a prescribed form)

Placement Preference Form

Academic transcript for the past 3 years

Graduation certificate from the last school attended (or certificate of expected graduation for an applicant due to graduate) transcript issued either by alma master or by applicants’ national government

Recommendation from the principal or the adviser of the last school attended

Medical certificate

Certificate of enrollment (for an applicant currently enrolled in a university) if applicable

Certificate of passage of university entrance qualification examination (if applicable)

You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

Application Deadline:

Currently, this scholarship is unavailable but we shall keep you posted on the new date

Steps to obtaining a student visa in Japan

If you are planning to study in Japan for more than three months you’ll need to get a student visa. Just like any immigration procedure getting a visa involves a lot of form-filling, application processing and trips to an imposing-looking embassy building.

The good news is that the Japanese student visa is one of the easiest visas to get.

Choosing a school

Each Japanese language school has their own atmosphere and course structure, so you will want to find a school that fits your study style. Make sure you find the right school for you based on your language level, study habits and which city you want to study in.

Understand the application process

Fill out the inquiry form.

Complete the student visa application form that we send to you.

Submit all the required documents.

Once we have received all the required documents, we will send everything to the school.

The school will then submit the visa application to the Immigration Bureau in Japan on your behalf.

Be patient as it takes 2-to-3 months for Immigration to approve a visa application and issue the COE.

Once the Immigration Bureau approves your visa application, the school will send you the Certificate of Eligibility (COE).

Once you receive the COE, take it and the visa application form (obtained from the Japanese embassy in your country), photos and valid passport to the Japanese embassy or consulate in your city.

The Embassy will issue you the actual student visa which can take anywhere from 3 – 7 days.

You are now in possession of a brand new Japanese student visa!

Important!

What is a COE and why do I need it? The Certificate of Eligibility (COE) is a document, issued by a regional immigration authority to show that the person applying meets the conditions for landing in Japan. Basically it’s a preliminary visa screening process; the step before the actual step of applying for a student visa to enter Japan. The Japanese government approves the COE, and the local consulate approves the visa.

Prepare all the documents needed for the COE

Student Application Form

Eight identical ID Photos (4cm high × 3cm wide)

Passport photocopy

Academic documents

Proof of financial viability

You can use the following documents to prove you have sufficient funds to support yourself.

Bank statements

Income statements

Financial Aid award letter

Scholarship award letters

Letter of sponsorship

Note: All documents must be in either Japanese or English.

After you receive your COE

As soon as you receive your COE, make an appointment at the nearest Japanese embassy or consulate in your area to apply for the actual visa.

In general, you’ll need the following documents:

Valid Passport

Visa application form from the Japanese embassy or consulate

One photograph taken within the past 3 months

Certificate of Eligibility – the original document and one copy

Certificate of Admission – given to you by the school

Other additional documents the specific consulate may ask for, depending on the country.

