Career Opportunities at The BBC – Apply Now

The BBC is an international multimedia broadcaster on radio, TV, online and social networks with a weekly global audience of 320 million.

As part of an historic and exciting expansion of BBC Africa, the BBC World Service is launching a new Sports weekly TV programme and innovative digital sport content alongside existing African Sport output.

Broadcast Journalist (Video), BBC PidginJob TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Media / Advertising / Branding

Division: BBC World Service

Reports to: Pidgin Editor

Local conditions

Working pattern: Continuing Contract

Contract Type: Permanent – Full Time

Job Introduction

The BBC World Service is embarking on an exciting journey with unprecedented investment in digital content for Africa and your role will be critical to us in meeting our ambitions.

At the BBC, we believe our mission is to inform, educate and connect the audiences from Africa to the rest of the world. BBC Pidgin digital service aims to deliver our journalism in a lively and engaging fashion, with a focus on interactivity and the promotion of content on social media and across all platforms. As one of our video journalist you’ll have a crucial role in leading our engagement with the audience. By joining BBC Pidgin, you’ll be a part of the new team including Yoruba and Igbo, will serve our audiences in Nigeria and West Africa. They will be based in Lagos, working alongside our operation in Abuja from where the BBC currently produces its Hausa service output. There is a strong emphasis on reaching and connecting with young audiences.

You’re creative and versatile journalist, with a strong understanding of what makes good digital video and how video is consumed on digital platforms. We’re looking for producer who is passionate evangelist about digital storytelling. As the digital landscape is changing you would need to be as nimble as the technologies.

You will need sound editorial judgement, understanding Africa news agenda, ability to tell complex stories in an engaging way, sharp editing skills and the ability respond to breaking news. You will be adept with technology, quickly pick up new skills and turn ideas into engaging storytelling. All candidates will be expected to demonstrate a clear understanding of digital platforms as well as video editing skills.

Job Purpose

To create bespoke optimized content including social media posts, reports, compilations, interviews, discussions, ‘explainers’, features video, photos, infographics and other editorial content for social media networks and on all BBC Pidgin platforms.

To ensure that any output material for which the post holder is responsible meets the standards required by the BBC

Main Duties

Work with other members of the Pidgin and Nigeria team, and the wider BBC Africa newsroom, to identify and produce creative and innovative video news content.

To originate innovative formats for BBC Pidgin social media posts best suited for each social network, including Facebook and Instagram and optimize these formats using social analytics and then champion the use of successful formats across the team.

Re-version BBC material with a mobile audience in mind.

To create multimedia content for publication on social media and the BBC Pidgin mobile audiences, as appropriate and to the required specification whilst maintaining professional journalistic standards of accuracy, impartiality and adhering to the BBC’s Editorial guidelines.

Research, storyboard and produce stories.

Create headlines and video teasers to promote our stories and reach to as wide an audience as possible.

Contribute ideas and angles to meetings on how to cover the main news of the day.

To show visual creativity in the use of pictures and graphics to illustrate and explain fast-moving events and complex stories.

You may be required to travel off base on short reporting trips and assignments.

To experiment with emerging tools and platforms.

Working to short deadlines for breaking and developing stories.

All staff may be required to work with or move to other teams, and to have the ability to work across a range of skills and in a flexible manner, and to carry out these responsibilities in accordance with the BBC’s overall standards and values.

The job holder will be expected to work and think collaboratively at all times – both within World Service and across the wider BBC.

Requirements, Skills & Experience

A full command and up to date knowledge of written and spoken Pidgin

Experience of video production, editing and storytelling.

Experience of using video editing software similar to Q-edit or FCPX.

In depth understanding of digital and social platforms – the BBC’s and others – and the different ways audiences are consuming news in Africa

A strong journalistic track record with knowledge of Africa and African affairs.

Experience in social-first content production and audience engagement.

Ability to work well with other producers, reporters and teams.

Wide and up to date familiarity with the area/s to which the Service broadcasts including Africa , Nigeria and West African affairs and an in-depth understanding of the area/s history, politics, social issues and culture as well as the changing needs of the audience. An extensive knowledge of the media situation in the target area and the way it is developing.

Proven editorial judgment and flair, able to make sound decisions quickly.

Knowledge of the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines and commitment to the editorial aims of BBC News.

Must be able to work well and calmly in a live newsroom environment; handle a rapidly changing news agenda, and have the temperament to enjoy the process.

Must be able to demonstrate sense of visual awareness as well as technical aptitude.

Knowledge of Health and Safety policies and practices.

Competencies

Decision Making:

Is ready and able to take the initiative, originate action and take responsibility for the outcomes of the decisions made.

Imagination / Creative Thinking:

Translates news and current affairs into high quality video content through a detailed understanding of the requirements of digital and social media and possession of the necessary writing, directing and reporting skills.

Planning and Organizing:

Is able to think ahead in order to establish an efficient and appropriate course of action for self and others. Prioritizes and plans activities taking into account all the relevant issues and factors such as deadlines, staffing and resources requirements.

Resilience:

Can maintain personal effectiveness when managing setbacks or when dealing with provocative situations. Can demonstrate an approach to work that is characterized by commitment, motivation and energy.

Influencing and Persuading:

Ability to present sound and well-reasoned arguments to convince others. Can draw from a range of strategies to persuade people in a way that results in agreement or behavior change.

Managing Relationships and Team Working:

Able to build and maintain effective working relationships with a range of people. Works cooperatively with others to be part of a team.

Editorial Judgment:

Makes the right editorial and policy decisions based upon a clear understanding of the BBC’s distinctive news a

Senior Broadcast Journalist – Pidgin

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Media / Advertising / Branding

Job Reference: BBC/TP/1152229/28755

Department: BBC Pidgin Language Service

Reports to: Editor, Pidgin Service

Contract Type: Continuing

Job Introduction

Africa’s media landscape is changing. It is one of the fastest developing news markets in the world with mobile technology transforming lives, internet connectivity increasing, the radio market remaining relatively strong and Television migrating from analogue to digital.

The BBC World Service remains the leading international broadcaster in Africa, reaching a weekly audience of more than 100 million across all platforms and Social Media. Globally, the BBC reaches a weekly audience of 320 million weekly across various platforms.

Over the next four years, the BBC World Service will be expanding its multimedia operations in Africa by doubling the number of language services from 6 to 12.

Three of the new language services, Pidgin, Yoruba and Igbo, will serve our audiences in Nigeria and West Africa. They will be based in Lagos, working alongside our operation in Abuja from where the BBC currently produces its Hausa service output. There is a strong emphasis on reaching and connecting with young audiences.

The BBC is looking for a Senior Broadcast Journalist to work across all digital platforms to ensure that the Pidgin Service develops and grows a distinctiveness, character and status in its target area. On a day to day basis, you will contribute creative ideas and inspire the team to produce engaging content. Reporting to the Editor Pidgin Service, you will ensure quality and consistency of timely output.

You will be required to occasionally do some field reporting.

Shift work will be required which will include early mornings, late nights, weekends and public holidays.

Role Responsibility

The BBC World Service is recruiting for an experienced Senior Broadcast Journalist to work across the new Pidgin Service digital output.

You will take full editorial responsibility for the timely delivery of the day’s output.

Reporting to the Editor, your main responsibilities will include leading on the production, creative and timely distribution of all digital content, videos, and innovative editorial projects to serve our Pidgin audiences whilst adhering to the BBC’s editorial guidelines and objectives.

Working with the Pidgin team, you will be responsible for coming up with creative and innovative ways in storytelling and implementing them for BBC Pidgin especially for online and social media consumption.

You must have work authorisation for Nigeria.

Required Skills & Experience

Fluency and up to date knowledge of Pidgin and the ability to type quickly and accurately.

Fluency in English, written and spoken English and the ability to communicate effectively.

Familiarity with digital news production systems and writing with flare for pictures. An understanding of social media is essential.

A willingness to learn to operate new technology systems and to be able to adapt to different working methods.

A good knowledge of online journalism techniques.

An ability to mentor, lead and inspire a team of journalists to bring out the best in them.

A demonstrable interest in working in a multimedia environment and in encouraging audience engagement.

A thorough knowledge and understanding of Nigerian, African and international current affairs.

A good broadcasting voice and the ability to acquire the appropriate presentation style is desirable.

A willingness to understand and adopt BBC Editorial Guidelines and to abide by BBC Values.

Knowledge of the aims, objectives and standards of BBC World Service and Global News.

Competencies:

The following competencies (behaviours and characteristics) have been identified as key to success in the job. Successful candidates are expected to demonstrate these competencies:

Editorial Judgement – demonstrates balanced and objective judgement based on a thorough understanding of BBC editorial guidelines, target audience, programme and department objectives. Makes the right editorial decisions, taking account of conflicting views where necessary.

Aability to take public comments on board and to make appropriate editorial changes to content.

Creative Thinking – Able to transform creative ideas into practical reality. Evidence of innovation and the ability to devise creative solutions by developing novel ideas or adapting existing ones in new ways. Evidence of a desire to create beautiful, quality content.

Planning and organisation – Able to think ahead in order to establish an efficient and appropriate course of action for self and others. Prioritises and plans activities taking into account all the relevant issues and factors such as deadlines, staffing and resources.

Communication – able to get one’s message understood clearly by adopting a range of styles, tools and techniques appropriate to the audience and the nature of the information. As well as the ability to motivate and deal sensitively with people who may be working to tight deadlines

Influencing and persuading – Able to present sound and well-reasoned arguments to convince others. Can draw from a range of strategies to persuade people in a way that results in agreement or behaviour change.

Managing relationships and team working – able to build and maintain effective working relationships with a range of people. Works co-operatively with the ability to work with other teams in developing tools, features and services.

Developing Others – Able to recognise potential (managerial, professional, artistic or otherwise) and is willing to foster the development of that potential. Creates a climate in which potential can be realised.

Resilience – Manages personal effectiveness by managing emotions in the face of pressure, setbacks or when dealing with provocative situations. Demonstrates an approach to work that is characterised by commitment, motivation and energy.

Flexibility – Adapts and works effectively with a variety of situations, individuals or groups. Able to understand and appreciate different and opposing perspectives on an issue, to adapt an approach as the requirements of a situation change, and to change or easily accept changes in one’s own organisation or job requirements.

Method of Application

Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.

