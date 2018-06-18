Airtel Nigeria Job Vacancy : Regional Optimization Engineer

Airtel Nigeria (Airtel Networks Limited), a leading mobile telecommunication services provider in Nigeria and a member of Airtel Africa Group, is committed to providing innovative, exciting, affordable and quality mobile services to Nigerians, giving them the freedom to communicate, rise above their daily challenges and drive economic and social development.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Regional Optimization Engineer

Job Type: Contract

Business partners: (Huawei, ZTE, and Ericsson )

Job Description/Responsibilities

Looking for a suitable candidate to fill the role of Regional Optimization Engineer on a contract basis. The role holder will be responsible for:

Test, identify and troubleshoot problems in the field with operator’s networks as well as with data collection equipment, where necessary, in order to meet applicable RF engineering standards set forth as per Quality Assurance procedures.

Coordinate with data processing Engineer(s) and other members of the project team daily, to ensure data integrity, proper data transfer and management of routes..

Proposes indicators for the continuous analysis and follow-up of radio voice and data quality of service, generates proper alarms and recommends solutions when needed.

Proposes preventive and/or corrective actions for the provisioning of acceptable QoS for voice and data services.

Follows-up and ensures the existence of sufficient capacity in the radio network (including on the BSC-BTS and the air interfaces).

Researches and implements solutions for continuous service improvement in respect to parameter settings and configuration.

Investigates and recommends proper solutions for customer complaints; validates proposed solutions related to parameter modification on the radio network.

Follows corrective actions based on the internal reports of coverage analysis.

Follows-up on general Radio access technology trends relating to radio optimization activities and assists the RAN Research & Studies unit in the update of Radio engineering guidelines accordingly.

Optimize the radio network to achieve targeted KPI’s including statistics collection, monitoring, reporting, analysis, troubleshooting, frequency & parameter changes, system feature implementation in order to improve network performances.

Recommend optimization and parameter changes needed to maximize Network capacity and throughput.

Provide Optimization solutions and recommend RF changes to improve network quality. (Antenna configuration, frequency modification, traffic capacity upgrade etc…)

Monitor the before and after performance of sites after upgrades (tilts, antennas changes, etc) and fix any issues.

Troubleshooting coverage, signal quality, low throughput, and handover failure by adjusting antenna azimuth, tilt or height, transmit power, and define neighbouring cells.

Perform cluster optimization as per agreed KPIs.

Perform Daily worst cell analysis based on key network performance indicators.

Track Network performance (Various KPIs and Network Availability).

Provide technical support to the regions on all radio frequency

Requirements & Skills

Bachelor’s degree or HND in Engineering or any related applied science field.

At least 5 years Networks Operational experience in GSM environment.

Technical knowledge of Network Elements (Switching Systems, RAN, MPBN, and SIGTRAN)

Basic troubleshooting skills on Network Elements.

Experience working within different network vendor area, such as ZTE, Huawei, NSN, Ericsson etc.

Good Team spirit

Action-oriented

Attention to details

Application Closing Date

25th June, 2018.

How to Apply

Application Closing Date: 25th June, 2018.

