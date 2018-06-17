University Of Strathclyde Allan & Nesta Ferguson Final Year Scholarships, UK – 2019
Applications are invited for the Allan & Nesta Ferguson Final Year Scholarship Program which is offered to International students who are interested in undergoing a degree program in University Of Strathclyde, UK.
The Trust will only provide a one-off grant to postgraduate PhD students in their final year of study, therefore if you have received a grant previously you are not eligible to apply again, even if you require funding to help with a different course.Application Deadline: 31st December 2019
Eligible Countries: ALL
Type: Postgraduate (PhD)
Value Of Scholarships: £4,000 GBP
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be PhD students in the final year of study who has not previously received a grant from the trust.
- Applicants must be studying at a university in the UK.
- Applicants must have completed their Masters & Undergraduate degree program
Application Process: Apply Here
All applications must be made direct from the website using the form provided.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
