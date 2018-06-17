University Of Strathclyde Allan & Nesta Ferguson Final Year Scholarships, UK – 2019

Applications are invited for the Allan & Nesta Ferguson Final Year Scholarship Program which is offered to International students who are interested in undergoing a degree program in University Of Strathclyde, UK.

The Trust will only provide a one-off grant to postgraduate PhD students in their final year of study, therefore if you have received a grant previously you are not eligible to apply again, even if you require funding to help with a different course.Application Deadline: 31st December 2019

Eligible Countries: ALL

Type: Postgraduate (PhD)

Value Of Scholarships: £4,000 GBP

Eligibility:

Applicants must be PhD students in the final year of study who has not previously received a grant from the trust.

Applicants must be studying at a university in the UK.

Applicants must have completed their Masters & Undergraduate degree program

Application Process: Apply Here

All applications must be made direct from the website using the form provided.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)