RWTH Business School International Scholarships, Germany 2018

Applications are invited for the RWTH Business School International Scholarships which is offered to International students who are willing to pursue a Masters degree program at the Institution.

The scholarship is open for students from all European nationalities to explore the fields of study boardering around technology, leadership and entrepreneurship, and it covers up to €7,500 of the tuition fees for the MME-TIMEApplication Deadline: 1st July 2018

Eligible Countries: European citizens are eligible to apply.

Eligible Field of study: Scholarships are for academic excellence, technology leadership and technology entrepreneurship.

Type: Masters

Eligibility:

Applicants must have undergraduate degree.

The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be in English.

Applicants must have applied or applying to RWTH Business School

How To Apply:

Application requirements:

Reference letter from a professor/advisor (max 1 page)

Statement of purpose (max 1 page)

Please submit your scholarship application online together with your application for the master program.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

