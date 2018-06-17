Research Grants At Penn State University, USA 2018

Penn State University is inviting applications for the Penn State University Smeal Undergraduate Research Grants which is awarded to International Students who are willing to pursue a degree program in the University.

The purpose of the grants is to encourage students to engage in research projects related to their academic and professional goals.Application Deadline: applications are open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships:

Typically, students are awarded up to $1,000 to carry out their research projects. You may be awarded more or less depending on the magnitude of your research project.

Funds cover the expenditures of, but are not limited to:

Traveling expenses

Research materials

Conference fees

Preparing surveys

Data collection materials

Software purchases

Technology

Eligibility:

Students in all academic disciplines who are enrolled into Penn State University as undergraduates.

How To Apply: Access the application form here: Undergraduate Research Grant Application

Visit The Scholarship Website For More Information

