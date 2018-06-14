U.S. Embassy Job Vacancy : Registered Nurse – APPLY NOW

The U.S. Embassy in Lagos, Nigeria, is seeking to employ eligible and qualified candidates for the position below:

Job Title: Registered Nurse

Announcement Number: Lagos-2018-051

Series/Grade: LE-09 510

Duration Appointment: Indefinite subject to successful completion of probationary period

The work schedule for this position is: Full Time (40 hours per week)

Supervisory Position: NoDuties

The incumbent serves as the post’s nurse with responsibilities that include the medical care of Mission employees and eligible family members under MED approved clinical guidelines, as well as maintenance and inventory of all medical equipment and supplies.

S/he implements a robust vaccination program, administration of group and individual health education programs, and medical emergency contingency planning for the Mission.

S/he works in the Medical Unit under the direct supervision of the Regional Medical Officer (RMO) or Medical Provider (MP)

Qualifications and Evaluations

Education:

Degree (RN Level) in Nursing or Diploma/Certificate equivalent from an accredited School of Nursing with a valid nursing license or a current unrestricted Registered Nursing license from Nigeria, country of origin, or the U.S.

Requirements

Experience:

Two (2) years of post-qualification work as a professional nurse is required.

Job Knowledge:

Must possess critical-thinking skills and comprehend MED’s policies and procedures regarding medical evacuations, hospitalizations, and insurance reimbursement methodology, as well as current knowledge of local and regional medical services that can provide care for all acuity levels, including vetted specialists and hospitals. In-depth working knowledge of MED’s RN Clinical Practice Guidelines and familiarity with American Nursing Standards of Care are required.

Evaluations

Language:

English Level III (Good working knowledge) Speaking/Reading/Writing is required.

Skills and Ability:

To perform basic word processing on computer; with strong interpersonal skills and a client-oriented disposition capable of dealing with complex interactive challenges in difficult and emotional situations are required.

Qualifications:

All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.

Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO)

The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation.

Other information

Hiring Preference Selection Process:

Applicants in the following hiring preference categories are extended a hiring preference in the order listed below

Therefore, it is essential that these applicants accurately describe their status on the application

Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not eligible for a hiring preference.

Hiring Preference Order:

AEFM / USEFM who is a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran*

AEFM / USEFM

FS on LWOP and CS with reemployment rights **

Important:

Applicants who claim status as a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran must submit a copy of their most recent DD-214 (“Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty”), equivalent documentation, or certification. A “certification” is any written document from the armed forces that certifies the service member is expected to be discharged or released from active duty service in the armed forces under honorable conditions within 120 days after the certification is submitted by the applicant

The certification letter should be on letterhead of the appropriate military branch of the service and contain: The military service dates including the expected discharge or release date; and The character of service

Acceptable documentation must be submitted in order for the preference to be given.

This level of preference applies to all Foreign Service employees on LWOP and CS with reemployment rights back to their agency or bureau.

Start Date:

Candidate must be able to begin working within a reasonable period of time of receipt of agency authorization and/or clearances/certifications or their candidacy may end.

For more information (i.e., what is an EFM, USEFM, AEFM, MOH, etc.?) and for additional employment considerations, please visit the following link: https://careers.state.gov/downloads/files/definitions-for-va

Salary

NGN 8,168,957 / USD 45,319

Application Closing Date

27th June, 2018

How to Apply

Interested applicants for this position MUST submit their Applications with the required documentation listed below:

Universal Application for US Federal Employment (DS – 174)

Application Letter addressing the Qualifications and Evaluations for the position

Degree not with transcript

Certificate or License

DD-214 – Member Copy 4, Letter from Veterans’ Affairs, or other supporting documentation (if applicable)

Residency and/or Work Permit (if applicable)

Submit Applications to: HRNigeria@state.gov Click here to download the Position Descriptions (PDF) Click here to download Application Form for Employment as a Locally Employed Staff or Family Member (DS-174) (PDF 1.78 MB) Click here to download the Instructions for Completing DS-174 (PDF 2.40 MB) Note

Applicants who are invited to take a language or skills test, or who are selected for an interview will be contacted via email.

Who May Apply: For USEFM – FP-CC is USD21, 121 – Actual FS salary determined by Washington D.C.

