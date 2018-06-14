U.S. Consulate Job Vacancy : Chauffeur – APPLY NOW

The U.S. Consulate in Lagos, is seeking to employ a suitable and qualified candidate for the position below:

Job Title: Chauffeur

Announcement Number: Lagos-2018-050

Series/Grade: LE-03 / 1015

Security Clearance Required: FSN Security Clearance

Duration Appointment: Indefinite subject to successful completion of probationary period

The work schedule for this position is: Full Time (48 hours per week)

Start date: Candidate must be able to begin working within a reasonable period of time of receipt of agency authorization and/or clearances/certifications or their candidacy may end.

Supervisory Position: NoDuties

The incumbent is responsible for maintaining the Marine Detachment vehicles records on a daily basis and ensuring that the vehicles are kept in a high state of operational readiness.

S/he drives the members of the Marine detachment and any designated detachment officials during official and unofficial functions.

Additionally, the incumbent is to remain under the operational and administrative control of the Regional Security Officer and the Detachment Commander.

Qualifications and Evaluations

Education:

Completion of secondary school education is required.

Requirements:

Experience: Three (3) years driving experience is required.

Job Knowledge: Thorough geographical knowledge of Lagos, other cities and neighboring countries, including traffic laws and regulations; as well as good working knowledge of automotive operations, safety and maintenance practices is required.

Evaluations:

Language: English Level III (Good working knowledge) Speaking/Reading/Writing is required. Language proficiency will be tested. Level III (Good working knowledge) of any of the three major local language (Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa) is required.

Skills and Abilities:

Ability to drive carefully and cautiously in heavy and chaotic traffic situations on poorly maintained roads is required.

Ability to recognize a hazardous or dangerous situation and take appropriate action, as well as operate under high stress situations and during exigent circumstances is required.

Must have a valid Nigerian Class E driver’s license and ability to communicate clearly on the phone or by radio when necessary.

Qualifications:

All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.

Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO):

The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation.

Hiring Preference Selection Process

Applicants in the following hiring preference categories are extended a hiring preference in the order listed below.

Therefore, it is essential that these applicants accurately describe their status on the application.

Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not eligible for a hiring preference.

Hiring Preference Order:

AEFM / USEFM who is a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran*

AEFM / USEFM

FS on LWOP and CS with reemployment rights **

Important Information:

Applicants who claim status as a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran must submit a copy of their most recent DD-214 (“Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty”), equivalent documentation, or certification. A “certification” is any written document from the armed forces that certifies the service member is expected to be discharged or released from active duty service in the armed forces under honorable conditions within 120 days after the certification is submitted by the applicant.

The certification letter should be on letterhead of the appropriate military branch of the service and contain (1) the military service dates including the expected discharge or release date; and (2) the character of service.

Acceptable documentation must be submitted in order for the preference to be given.

This level of preference applies to all Foreign Service employees on LWOP and CS with re-employment rights back to their agency or bureau.

Marketing Statement:

We encourage you to read and understand the Eight (8) Qualities of Overseas Employees before you apply.

Salary

NGN 3,213,591 / USD 23,045

FP-BB is USD 23,045/LE is NGN 3,213,591, – Actual FS salary determined by Washington D.C.

Application Closing Date

19th June, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested applicants for this position MUST submit the following, or the application will not be considered:

Application for US Federal Employment (DS – 174)

Any additional documentation that supports or addresses the requirements listed above (e.g.transcripts, degrees, NYSC certificate/exemption etc.)

A type – written and signed application letter specifically applying for this position, and addressing the minimum requirements as advertised. Please reference the job title and announcement number on the application letter.

Limit all electronic (e-mail) submissions to one entry/e – mail not larger than 5MB. Please submit attachments in PDF and Word formats, not pictures.

E – mails received without the appropriate subject line and incomplete applications will not be considered.

Note:

Mailed (paper/hard copies) applications will NOT be accepted.

All not ordinarily resident applicants must have the required work and residency permits to be eligible for Consideration. A U.S. Citizen EFM does not have to be residing in country to be considered, but the sponsoring officer under chief of mission (com) authority does have to be assigned officially to post.

Due to the high volume of applications received, we will only contact applicants who are being considered. Thank you for your understanding.

