Head, IT Audit at Stanbic IBTC Bank – Apply Now

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa’s financial system for 150 years, and now spans 16 countries across the African continent.

Standard Bank is a firm believer in technical innovation, to help us guarantee exceptional client service and leading edge financial solutions. Our growing global success reflects our commitment to the latest solutions, the best people, and a uniquely flexible and vibrant working culture. To help us drive our success into the future, we are looking for resourceful individuals to join our dedicated team at our offices.Head, IT Audit

Job Purpose

Provide assurance to Audit Committee that processes and systems are working effectively and efficiently, and in conformity to policies, standards and best practices.

To effectively and efficiently carry out planned audit assignments approved by the Head of Internal Audit

Key Responsbilities

Contribute to the development of Audit functional and service strategy:

Develop IT service approach and continuously align to industry best practice, GIA Strategy and relevant Audit Portfolio Business unit strategy.

Ensure a balance of optimal risk coverage and effortless and efficient service delivery through partnership and reliance on work performed by management, group risk, external auditors, and regulators.

Participate in implementation of IT projects.

Review and ensure that ICT security is adequate, effective and efficient in all areas viz a viz: Authorization and repudiation controls, Physical access controls, Logical access controls, Environmental controls, Administrative Controls, Communication and network controls.

Review applications/ systems to ensure functionality, availability and processing controls like segregation of duties.

Assist in the implementation of information system projects and ensure that the relevant controls are in place from on set.

Review of Income Assurance using Audit Command Language (ACL) to guard against income leakages through unauthorized income and expense interest rates etc.:

Generation of reports for investigation using ACL.

Investigate IT related problems/ issues.

Ad hoc as assigned by Head of Department

Provide the third line assurance services:

Contribute to development of the GIA Annual Audit Plan applying a risk based approach.

Perform regular risks assessment to maintain the relevance of the annual plan, assessing both internal and external risk factors.

Deliver on all planned/agreed/allocated audits/advisory/proactive assurance on change the bank assignments (as per annual plan or added to plan as per management request) in the allocated audit portfolio.

Deliver allocated components of the audit/advisory/proactive assurance assignment and report on these according to the GIA methodology and GIA quality standards.

Implement and contribute to continuous enhancement of quality control standards and toolkits for audit assignments.

Contribute to the continuous enhancement of the internal audit framework components:

Contribute to the continuous enhancement of the internal audit framework components (Methodology, Approach, Templates, and Tools)

Develop and continuously enhance the service delivery framework components under the custody of the allocated audit service area.

Ensure that the knowledge database is kept up to date with key portfolio information.

Stay abreast with best practices, industry regulations, risks, audit techniques and tools through research, association with profession bodies, etc.

Internal & External Relationship

Group Operational Risk, Group Internal Control, Group Compliance, IT SecurityHead Operational Risk, Consultant Operational Risk, Head Internal Control, Internal Control Officers, Group Compliance, IT Security

Provide Audit Services

PBB, CIB, CFBusiness Unit Executives and Senior Management

Provide Audit Services

Group External Auditors:

Influence their scope of work, provide and receive services from them

Preferred Qualification and Experience

Honours Degree

Professional Certification – CISA, CIMA/ACCA, ACA, ACIB, CISM, ETC

Computer Science/IT Related degrees, Accounting, Business Management, and Banking & Finance

Job Function: Independent AssuranceInternal Audit

Minimum of 10 years’ experience part of which must have been in the Internal Audit department.

Job Function: Information TechnologyIT Audit

5-7 Years Experience in Practical working knowledge of business processes and controls as well as business applications that support them

Job Function: FinanceFinancial/Statutory Accounting

1-2 Years Experience in understanding accounting transaction posting rules and general acceptable financial reporting standards

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Expertise

Execute Audit Delivery:

Analytical, numeric and negotiating skills. Simple and Complex Data Analysis employing Computer Assisted Audit Tools.The ability to plan, execute, report on an audit or advisory review assignment following the Group Internal Audit methodology in order to meet the audit objectives and give assurance to management on the Bank’s risk and control environment

Maintain IA Professional Practices:

Knowledge of Internal Audit International Professional Practices and apply them to improve the audit methodology, and as a quality standard for audit engagement deliverables to ensure continuous improvement of the audit function.

Promote Good Governance, Risk and Control:

The ability to assess governance and control frameworks against the appropriate risk appetite and enhance the risk management culture in line with the organisational objectives.

Effective Business Communication:

The ability to communicate information and ideas in a clear and concise manner appropriate for the audience in order to explain, persuade, convince and influence others to achieve the desired outcomes.

Champion Improvement and Manage Change:

The ability to initiate and manage change, continuous improvement and innovation and encourage others to do that same, while assessing risks and barriers for change and adapting audit activitie

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Stanbic IBTC career website on careers.peopleclick.eu.com to apply

