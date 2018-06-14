Guinness Nigeria Plc Job Vacancy : Demand Safety Manager – APPLY NOW

Guinness Nigeria Plc is a major market for Diageo: Guinness Nigeria operates in the unique and fast growing alcohol industry of over 15mhl beer potential. It is the only company that does Total Beverage Alcohol (TBA) in Nigeria. It’s an on trade dominated market but with a fast growing off trade channel.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Demand Safety Manager – (Contractor)

Function: Supply

Level: 5

Reports To: HSE Manager – Ogba and Corporate

Business and Role Context

To protect people, brands and reputation of Diageo Africa Business, processes must operate effectively and efficiently to ensure adherence to legislation, Diageo’s policies and the Diageo Risks Management standards.

This is in order to satisfy Diageo’s governance requirements of its operating units. Diageo has established requirements to provide operational risk management support across its demand locations in Africa.

In Nigeria the Demand locations are located at HQ, Lagos and a number of locations across the region.

Purpose of the Role

Provide leadership in auditing and management of health and safety and other risk management issues at all demand locations identified.

Working with site management and executive teams to constantly improve standard in the area of:

Health and safety

Fire safety management

Use of Hazardous substances

Control and management of hazardous tasks

Events risk assessment

Risk management.

Complexity of the Role

The role operates across multiple locations in Nigeria, as well as interacting at the regional and global level with safety teams and functions.

The role includes ensuring compliance with diverse regulatory system and setting and adapting standards as needed.

Leadership Responsibilities:

Champion safety and risk management improvement across Nigeria.

Be responsible for communicating, reporting and ensuring compliance to Diageo Global Risk Management Standards (GRMS).

Lead the safety changes require to meet Diageo requirements across the demand locations for Nigeria.

Top Accountabilities:

Lead and support the activities across Nigeria’s Demand business to ensure they embed and sustain a culture of compliance to all the Diageo risk management standards including legal compliance.

Lead safety management initiatives through the Demand leadership teams to ensure they are entrenched across all locations.

Embed Diageo standards in all Demand locations in Nigeria, including training required at locations.

Manage the development of safety capability of in-market resources.(e.g. Local H.R,safety champions and sales managers)

Qualifications and Experience Required

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience with proven track record in safety management of at least 2-3 years.

HND/University degree, Master’s degree may be an advantage.

Professional certification in NEBOSH level certificate in Health and safety equivalent.

Excellent knowledge of Diageo risk management processes and policies.

Computer literacy with strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Good auditing and change management skills.

Influencing without authority/Situational leadership, able to lead and work effectively across functions.

Application Closing Date

How to Apply

