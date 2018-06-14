FBN General Insurance Limited Graduate Trainee Programme 2018

FBN General Insurance Limited is a Limited Liability Company licensed to transact General Insurance businesses in Nigeria.

The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBNInsurance Limited and provides coverage to both individuals and corporate clients. The products offered by the Company help customers enjoy the peace of mind that comes from managing the risks of everyday life. With us, customers can protect what matters to them. One of our primary objectives is to help people, businesses and communities get back on their feet when the unexpected happens. It is therefore our responsibility to make sure that we are there for our customers both today and in the future.We invite applications from suitably qualified candidates for the:

Title: Graduate Trainee Programme 2018

Location: Nigeria

Our Ideal Candidate

We seek exceptional talents with the following qualities:

Innovation

Leadership & Commitment to Service

Passion & Drive

Adaptability & Team-spirit

Integrity

Basic Qualifications and Requirements

Second Class Lower Degree from a recognized University

Within the age range of 21- 27 years

Must have completed NYSC

Other Qualifications:

Candidates with an M.Sc/MBA in Insurance, Finance and other related courses can apply.

Application Process

Shortlisted candidates will go through the following stages:

First level Screening:

At this level, all candidates’ self-awareness, communication skills and confidence level will be assessed through various channels. Candidates will also be required to provide evidence of relevant qualifications/credentials for verification.

Computer-Based Test (CBT):

The CBT is designed to test the verbal, quantitative, spatial reasoning and cognitive ability of pre-selected candidates. General knowledge of global trends, developments and insights within the financial services sector in relation to economic development will be tested.

Assessment Centre:

Successful candidates from the CBT will be invited for the Assessment Stage of the recruitment process. At this level, candidates are expected to demonstrate key competencies required for a successful career in the industry.

Training School:

Applicants who make it through the Assessment Centre will be enrolled in our intensive Graduate Training School programme where they will be exposed to the practical, social and technical aspects of working in the industry.

Application Closing Date

5th July. 2018.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

