MasterCard Foundation Scholars Program for African Women USA – Apply Now

Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program for African Women to study at Wellesley College, USA. The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program is a global initiative to educate and develop next-generation leaders who will contribute to social and economic progress. The Program enables young people from economically disadvantaged communities to complete quality secondary and tertiary education, and make successful transitions to further education or the workforce in their home regions.

Over the next 10 years, the Program will select 15,000 Scholars, primarily from Africa, who will be unified by a common philosophy of change and ethical leadership.At Wellesley College, known worldwide for its academic excellence, we bring a special expertise to this Program: We educate women who will make a difference in the world.

The Mastercard Foundation is providing funding for a total of nine Mastercard Foundation Scholars at Wellesley over the next few years.

Eligibility and Selection criteria

The Mastercard Foundation Scholars selected for the Program are:

Academically talented: They value learning, and are driven to complete their education.

Economically disadvantaged: They face significant barriers to accessing education.

Committed to giving back: They apply what they learn to improve their communities.

Future leaders: They are committed to embracing ethical leadership to improve the lives of others

Scholarship Value

The holistic, four-year support includes:

Comprehensive scholarships: Support for tuition, fees, books and supplies, room and meal plan, and more.

21st-century skills: Training in skill areas relevant to employment success.

Transition assistance: Mentoring, career counseling, leadership development, and other life-skills coaching

Internships and career opportunities: Access to job opportunities across the African continent

Give-back support: Experiential learning and opportunities for volunteerism and community service

Duration of scholarship

Four 4 years

Level of study

The scholarship is for undergraduate study

To be taken at (country)

Wellesley College, USA

How to apply

All applicants for undergraduate study at Wellesley College who applied for financial aid will be considered for the scholarship provided they qualify for the scholarship.

Sponsors

Masterscard Foundation

Deadline

Early Decision Round I (binding): deadline November 1.

Early Decision Round II (binding): deadline January 1.

Regular Decision: deadline December 15th.

