Law School Scholarships for Women 2018 – Apply Now

Law School Scholarships for Women at WU Executive Academy, Austria. The WU Executive Academy is offering scholarships for pursuing Master of Legal Studies (European Business Law) or Master of Legal Studies. Citizens of all nationalities are eligible to apply.

The WU Executive Academy, the business school of the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU) brings more than 100 years of experience and an excellent reputation to the field of executive education.The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.

Funded by:

WU Executive Academy

Open to:

All applicants for the Master of Legal Studies (European Business Law) or Master of Legal Studies

Scholarship Value

Need-based scholarships, up to 25% of the tuition fee.

Eligibility for the Scholarship

Eligible Countries: Citizens of all nationalities are eligible to apply.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must have previous degree.

English Language Requirements: The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.

Application Procedure for the Law School Scholarships for Women

Online application form: Please choose “Start your application with scholarship” or send an email to scholarship(at)wu.ac.at.

In approximately 350 words provide a concise but accurate description of your financial circumstances. How do you expect to finance your studies if you do not obtain a scholarship from WU Executive Academy? Why WU Executive Academy should consider you for a “Female Leaders Scholarship”?

Deadline

Master of Legal Studies: June 30, 2018

Master of Legal Studies (European Business Law): July 30, 2018

Scholarship Link

