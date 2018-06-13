GE Nigeria Job Vacancy : Employment Tax Lead – Africa

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is the world’s first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. Drawing on a storied heritage of invention, BHGE harnesses the passion and experience of its people to enhance productivity across the oil and gas value chain.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Employment Tax Lead – Africa

Role Summary

Baker Hughes, a GE company has an exciting opportunity for an Africa Employment Tax Lead to join our team in Nigeria.

In this role you will need to determine and minimize the company’s worldwide tax liability with the highest integrity while complying with worldwide tax laws.

Seasoned, senior level manager requiring in-depth understanding of regional tax issues, the oil & gas industry and how their role integrates with others within their discipline

Essential Responsibilities

Regional responsibility for BHGE employment tax matters in Africa

Providing commercial support, tax technical analysis, policy interpretation and support with transaction execution

Leads the implementation of new/amended employment tax policies, best practices and new tools within the region, in order to drive a consistent harmonized tax approach across BHGE

Review and harmonise legacy BH & legacy GE Oil & Gas employment tax and social security positions and local compliance procedures

Work alongside the Global Mobility and Immigration functions to provide employment tax guidance on the international deployment of assignees and field service engineers

Provide technical guidance to the monthly host country shadow payroll process

Oversight of certain country employer payroll tax filings, collaborate with local payroll teams

Responsibility for the management of PIT audits and related reserves including Equatorial Guinea, Congo & Gabon

Coordinate and collaborate with tax colleagues across the BHGE organization, including regional corporate tax leaders, product company tax leaders, transfer pricing leaders, the tax planning team and the tax lifecycle & analysis team

Key point of contact for functional regional leaders, across legal, HR, finance, commercial, compliance, etc.

Qualifications/Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited University or College, in Finance, Law or Accounting and accredited Accountancy qualification or qualified lawyer, specializing in tax

Minimum of 8-10 years post qualification tax experience in public accounting, law firm or industry

Desired Characteristics:

Proactive and self-motivated

Strong oral and written communication skills

Interpersonal skills to develop relationships across the matrix organisation and collaborate with other team members and colleagues in other functions

Demonstrated ability to lead and manage projects and influence outcomes

Creative thinking and complex decision making ability

Subject matter expert with deep technical expertise; viewed as a specialist within the region

Demonstrated ability to analyse and resolve problems

Ability to document, plan, market, and execute new policies and tax processes

French speaker advantageous.

Application Closing Date

How to Apply

