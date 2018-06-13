GE Nigeria Job Vacancy : Employment Tax Lead – Africa
Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is the world’s first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. Drawing on a storied heritage of invention, BHGE harnesses the passion and experience of its people to enhance productivity across the oil and gas value chain.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Employment Tax Lead – Africa
Role Summary
- Baker Hughes, a GE company has an exciting opportunity for an Africa Employment Tax Lead to join our team in Nigeria.
- In this role you will need to determine and minimize the company’s worldwide tax liability with the highest integrity while complying with worldwide tax laws.
- Seasoned, senior level manager requiring in-depth understanding of regional tax issues, the oil & gas industry and how their role integrates with others within their discipline
Essential Responsibilities
- Regional responsibility for BHGE employment tax matters in Africa
- Providing commercial support, tax technical analysis, policy interpretation and support with transaction execution
- Leads the implementation of new/amended employment tax policies, best practices and new tools within the region, in order to drive a consistent harmonized tax approach across BHGE
- Review and harmonise legacy BH & legacy GE Oil & Gas employment tax and social security positions and local compliance procedures
- Work alongside the Global Mobility and Immigration functions to provide employment tax guidance on the international deployment of assignees and field service engineers
- Provide technical guidance to the monthly host country shadow payroll process
- Oversight of certain country employer payroll tax filings, collaborate with local payroll teams
- Responsibility for the management of PIT audits and related reserves including Equatorial Guinea, Congo & Gabon
- Coordinate and collaborate with tax colleagues across the BHGE organization, including regional corporate tax leaders, product company tax leaders, transfer pricing leaders, the tax planning team and the tax lifecycle & analysis team
- Key point of contact for functional regional leaders, across legal, HR, finance, commercial, compliance, etc.
Qualifications/Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited University or College, in Finance, Law or Accounting and accredited Accountancy qualification or qualified lawyer, specializing in tax
- Minimum of 8-10 years post qualification tax experience in public accounting, law firm or industry
Desired Characteristics:
- Proactive and self-motivated
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Interpersonal skills to develop relationships across the matrix organisation and collaborate with other team members and colleagues in other functions
- Demonstrated ability to lead and manage projects and influence outcomes
- Creative thinking and complex decision making ability
- Subject matter expert with deep technical expertise; viewed as a specialist within the region
- Demonstrated ability to analyse and resolve problems
- Ability to document, plan, market, and execute new policies and tax processes
- French speaker advantageous.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
