Douglas Slatter & Elizabeth Chambers Law Scholarship Australia 2018 -Apply Now

University of Queensland TC Beirne School of Law is offering Douglas Slatter & Elizabeth Chambers Law Scholarship. The scholarship is available to PhD students whose research is in the field of Freedom of Speech.

The University of Queensland is a public research university primarily located in Queensland’s capital city, Brisbane, Australia.If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Application Deadline: September 15th.

Course Level: Scholarship is available to undertake a Doctor of Philosophy.

Study Subject: Scholarship is awarded in the area of field of Freedom of Speech.

Scholarship Award: 20,000 top-up per annum and $5,000 per annum for research costs

Nationalities: Scholarships are open to domestic students.

Number of Scholarships: Not Known

Scholarship can be taken in Australia

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Entrance Requirements: The scholarship is open to domestic candidates who are successful in receiving a base stipend scholarship to undertake a Doctor of Philosophy in the research area of Freedom of Speech at the TC Beirne School of Law. Recipients should have achieved excellent academic performance in previous studies in Law. To be eligible you must:

Be studying full-time and onshore in Australia.

Be nominated by an enrolling school or institute at UQ.

Be assessed by the Graduate School as meeting all conditions for admission to the research higher degree program.Not hold a qualification at the same or a higher level than the research higher degree program you are undertaking.

Not be receiving a living allowance award, scholarship or salary providing a benefit greater than 75% of the RTP Scholarship living allowance rate to undertake the research higher degree program.

Not be receiving a Commonwealth funded tuition fee scholarship.

English Language Requirements: If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Application Procedure:

To apply for this scholarship, email the following documents:

Current CV,

Academic transcripts, and

A cover letter outlining your reasons for applying and your suitability for the scholarship.

How to Apply:

Applications should be sent via email.

