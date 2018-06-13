British High Commission Job Vacancy -Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:



Job Title: Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer



Ref No: 07/18 ABJ

Grade: C4 (L)

Type of Position: Fixed Term

Duration of Post: 24 months

Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)

Job Subcategory: Communications, Press and Media

Start Date: 1st September, 2018

Main Purpose of Job

The British High Commission wishes to recruit an experienced and dynamic professional to run and manage the British High Commission’s Press Office

Working to the Head of Communications, the Senior Press Officer plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the UK government in Nigeria is able to communicate effectively and innovatively across a range of traditional and digital media

They set the direction of the team, ensuring prompt and effective response to national and international media

This is an exciting and fast paced role suitable for a communications professional wishing to stretch themselves.

Roles and Responsibilities

Working with the BHC’s Head of Communications, colleagues across all Government departments operating in Nigeria as well as the press offices of Government Departments in London, to set the direction of UK communications in Nigeria and ensuring the BHC’s communications strategy is consistent with instructions and guidelines set by senior officials in London and Nigeria.

Team leader for the BHC’s Press and Public Affairs team with direct line management for three locally engaged staff in Abuja.

Leading the Press and Public Affairs team in the monitoring and analysis of national and international media, so as to provide reliable and informative products to colleagues in the Nigeria Network as well as the Nigeria Team in the Foreign Office in London.

Managing media engagements for senior staff in Nigeria as well as visiting senior officials and Ministers, ensuring that they are well planned and that staff are prepared for and supported through them.

Ensuring the UK in Nigeria has an active and effective approach to all aspects of communications including but not limited to public diplomacy events, external digital communications and increasing the audience receiving UK messages.

Building and maintaining an effective network of contacts across the spectrum of the Nigerian Media to ensure that the BHC has a thorough understanding of the Media’s role in Nigerian society and is well placed to engage constructively when needed.

Acting as one of the British High Commission’s spokespeople, including drafting, clearing and delivering appropriate media messages to local and international media

Essential Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Post graduate Degree in PR/Communications/Media/Marketing or related

Previous experience in public relations, marketing or media, including developing and implementing media communication plans/media campaigns and managing events.

Strong networking and relationship management skills

Attention to detail and comfortable producing accurate statements under pressure

Strong oral and written communication skills in English

Effective management of teams

Highly organised, able to take initiative and to work accurately within deadlines and with limited supervision in a fast paced environment

A good working knowledge of ICT software (e.g. MS Word) in general and strong skills in digital media, including Face book, Twitter and other social networking sites

Desirable Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

Experience working in an international organisation

Required Competencies

Seeing the Big Picture, Making Effective Decisions, Leading and Communicating, Delivering at Pace

Starting Monthly Salary

N812,470

Application Closing Date

8th July, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

