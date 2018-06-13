British High Commission Job Vacancy : Airport Facilitator

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Airport Facilitator

Ref No: 07/18 LOS

Grade: A1 (L)

Type of Position: Permanent

Start Date: 1st August, 2018



Job Description (Roles and Responsibilities)

Main purpose of job:

To work in the Freight and Travel Section as Airport Facilitator responsible for meeting on arrival and seeing off officers, family members and visitors to the British Deputy High Commission at the Murtala Muhammed Local and International Airport in Lagos.

Roles and responsibilities

Working on a rotational 24 hour 3 shift pattern, meeting and seeing off passengers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Meeting and seeing off British diplomatic staff and their family members, Trade Mission delegates, British Government officials and visitors from other government departments/agencies such as British Council, MOD and DFID at the Airport.

Processing of visas from other Diplomatic Missions in Lagos for UK based staff and their family members and Locally Engaged staff on official assignment.

Preparing/Circulation of weekly staff movement schedules.

Preparing/despatching official letters to MFA regarding airport passes for officers, Queen’s Messenger(s) visits and VVIP visits.

Self-driving of assigned official vehicle to other diplomatic missions, MFA and other government agencies in Lagos for official duties.

Processing of International Driving Permit and Certificate for Motor Vehicles.

Absence cover for Line Manager when on leave or excused absence.

Hotel Reservation for officers and official visitors of BDHC, PAGS.

Assisting with preparation of freight clearance documentation and handling.

Filing of documents for the section and performing other general tasks as may be assigned by the Head of Section.

Essential Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Must have at least a minimum qualification of Ordinary National Diploma.

Must possess a valid Nigeria Driving Licence.

Good Knowledge of Computer.

Good oral and written communication skills and good inter-personal skills.

Ability to work late hours.

Desirable qualifications, skills and experience:

MS Word and Excel. Previous experience working at the airport and or travel industry will be an added advantage.

Required competencies:

Making Effective Decisions, Collaborating and Partnering, Managing a Quality Service, Delivering at Pace

Starting Monthly Salary

N315,328

Other Benefits and Conditions of Employment

24 hours 3 shift working pattern.

Application Closing Date

18th June, 2018.

How to Apply

