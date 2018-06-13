Apply For University of Sussex Masters Scholarship in International Law, UK 2018-2019

The University of Sussex Masters Scholarship in International Law for all applicants. The University of Sussex is giving international students the opportunity to apply for its Sussex Future Leaders Masters Scholarship in International Law.

The University of Sussex is a leading higher education and research institution near Brighton, in the south of England. Its goal is to deliver teaching and learning programmes that are informed by current research are attractive to students from all socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds, and which deliver skills for life.Normally at least an upper second-class (or, in some subjects, a lower second-class) undergraduate honours degree or other professional qualification or experience of equivalent standing is required. In terms of IELTS, the standard requirement is IELTS 6.5 overall, with at least 6.0 in each section.

Scholarship Description

Course Level: Scholarship is available to pursue Postgraduate degree programme.

Study Subject: Scholarship is awarded for full-time International Law MA at Sussex.

Scholarship Award: The scholarship is worth £10,000. This will be awarded as a tuition fee waiver with any remainder paid as maintenance.

Nationality: Available for students of all nationalities.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the University of Sussex Masters Scholarship in International Law

Eligible Countries: Available for students of all nationalities.

Entrance Requirements: To be eligible for this scholarship, you must:

Have accepted a full-time place on our International Law MA commencing in September.

Who isn’t eligible?

You are not eligible for this scholarship if you are already in receipt of another Sussex Scholarship (i.e. Chancellor’s Master Scholarship or Sussex Graduate Scholarship)

English Language Requirements: In terms of IELTS, the standard requirement is IELTS 6.5 overall, with at least 6.0 in each section.

Application Procedure

How to Apply: The chosen candidate will be expected to demonstrate substantial experience of leadership and compelling future plans related to their chosen field of study. Also, they should be able to provide an excellent account of their intellectual interest and have excellent grades to date.

Application Deadline: July 1st.

