2018 USA AJ Drexel Scholarship – Apply now

Applications are open for AJ Drexel Scholarship for domestic and international students at Drexel University. The scholarship is awarded for pursuing an undergraduate program at the university.

The aim of the AJ Drexel Scholarship is to enable and encourage academically able students.

Drexel University is a comprehensive research university committed to the integration of advanced technology into academics and research, experiential learning through cooperative education, and the utilization of Drexel’s Philadelphia location.Scholarship Description

Course Level: Scholarship is available to pursue undergraduate programme.

Study Subject: Scholarship is awarded to study the subjects offered by the university.

Scholarship Award: Varies; amount determined based on the review of student’s credentials.

Nationality: Students from domestic and international are eligible to apply for this scholarship programme.

Number of Scholarships: Not given

Scholarship can be taken in the USA

Eligibility for the AJ Drexel Scholarship

Eligible Countries: Students from all countries are eligible for the scholarship

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet following criteria:

Freshman and full-time on-campus transfer applicants (the ACE program is ineligible); domestic and international applicants. The scholarships are renewable for future years of your undergraduate degree program for the terms you are registered for classes (a total of 12 academic class terms; the scholarship is not available during terms of co-op), provided that you maintain a 2.75 cumulative GPA and full-time status.

English Language Requirements: Applicants must have sufficient knowledge of the language of instruction of the host university.

Application Procedure

Applicants can apply through online after you applied for a program at the university

How to Apply

To be considered for an institutional merit scholarship, a complete admission application must be on file.

Students are evaluated for the scholarship at the same time they are considered for admission.

Application deadline: November 1st.

Online Application

Scholarship Link

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)