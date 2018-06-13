2018 Nigerian Breweries Plc Technical Skills Development Training Programme -Apply Now

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), in collaboration with Nigerian Breweries Plc, invite applications from qualified young Nigerians of sound character and learning for:Technical Skills Development Programme

Job TypeFull Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Location Oyo

Job Field Engineering / Technical Graduate Jobs Internships / Volunteering

Reference Code: ITF/JUN/2018

Location: Ibadan, Oyo

Level: ITF

Description

We invite application from qualified Nigerians to undertake an intensive 7-month training programme in Technical Skills Development in the combined field of Mechanical and Automation Maintenance.

Objectives

To train and equip youths with employable technical skills, promote a Public – Private Partnership Model in Technical and Vocational Skills Training and contribute to capacity development of our country.

The Programme

Successful candidates will enjoy free tuition and lunch.

Programme is a non-residential training at the Supply Chain Academy of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Ibadan.

Job Requirements

Candidate must possess the following qualification among others:

O Level Credit in English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

Higher National Diploma or its equivalent in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with a minimum of Lower credit from accredited institutions.

Age:

Applicants should not be more than Twenty-Eight (28) years old as at the time of application

Remuneration

Trainees will not be entitled to Salary during the period of training.

Trainees will be required to have hands-on training in any of Nigerian Breweries Plc locations.

Method of Application

Note

This programme does not confer Nigerian Breweries employee status on the trainees.

Candidates will arrange their own transportation, accommodation and feeding during the selection process.

They will be required to present the originals of their credentials for scrutiny at the screening.

Interested and qualified? Go to Nigerian Breweries ( NB Plc ) career website on nbplc.com to apply

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)