Thinkshifts Limited Job Vacancy : Web App Developer or Mobile App Developer (Artificial Intelligence)

Thinkshifts Limited, a Startup Business Development Company based in Lagos State, is currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Artificial Intelligence Web App Developer or Mobile App Developer

Job Description/RequirementWe are in need of Experienced Software Developer, proficient at implementing Ai on web applications.

Ability to develop mobile app is a plus. Come join our Team!

Must be closed to Ikeja and Ogba Lagos.

Application Closing Date

30th June, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidate should send a brief Cover Letter, Project and CV to: recruit@thinkshifts.com

