Thinkshifts Limited Job Vacancy : Web App Developer or Mobile App Developer (Artificial Intelligence)
Thinkshifts Limited, a Startup Business Development Company based in Lagos State, is currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Artificial Intelligence Web App Developer or Mobile App Developer
Job Description/RequirementWe are in need of Experienced Software Developer, proficient at implementing Ai on web applications.
Ability to develop mobile app is a plus. Come join our Team!
Must be closed to Ikeja and Ogba Lagos.
Application Closing Date
30th June, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidate should send a brief Cover Letter, Project and CV to: recruit@thinkshifts.com
(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)
Leave a Reply