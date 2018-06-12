Scholarships for accounting students at Queensland University of Technology – Apply Now

Scholarships for accounting students. The Queensland University of Technology is accepting applications for School of Accountancy Accelerate Scholarship. The scholarship is available for future research students who want to study a Master of Philosophy (Accountancy).

Scholarship Provider: The Queensland University of Technology is a public research university located in the urban coastal city of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. QUT is located on two campuses in the Brisbane area: Gardens Point and Kelvin Grove.The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.

Degree Level: Scholarship is available for pursuing Master of Philosophy.

Available Subject: Scholarship is awarded within the School of Accountancy.

Scholarship Benefits: You’ll receive: $19,830 per year. If you’re an international student, you’ll also receive a QUT fee waiver.

Eligible Nationalities: Australian or New Zealand and International students are eligible to apply.

Eligibility Criteria: Scholarships are competitive and based on merit. You must:

Be applying to start a Master of Philosophy in Semester 1

Have a grade point average (GPA) of 6 or above in your previous studies Conduct your research on one of these approved topics:

Addressing the cash economy: evidence from foreign jurisdictions

Agricultural Cooperatives: considering performance and accountability

Blockchain technology and its implications for accounting

Corporate board gender diversity and accounting conservatism

Fraudulent financial reporting in China

The relationship between taxes and corporate social responsibility: a study of socio-political determinants.

Application Procedure:

Step 1: Apply for your course

Apply for the Master of Philosophy.

In the ‘Scholarship’ section of your application, indicate your intention to apply for the School of Accountancy’s Accelerate Scholarship.

If you have questions about:

Research degree application process, contact the QUT Business School Research Office

The Master of Philosophy, contact the School of Accountancy HDR coordinator.

Step 2: Apply for the scholarship

Complete and submit the School of Accountancy Accelerate Scholarship application form (PDF file, 264.43 KB).

You can apply for up to two of the approved topics.

If you have questions about this scholarship, contact the School of Accountancy HDR coordinator.

Deadline: September 29th.

Online Application

Scholarship Link

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)