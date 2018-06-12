Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc Job Vacancy : Head, Legal Service

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc (ITMB) was licensed in 2002 and started business operations in 2003, precisely, 15years ago. Its registered trade mark Infinity Homes is a reflection of the strong desire of the Bank to create endless opportunities for shelter for every category of Nigerians.

We are recruiting to fill the position of:Job Title: Head, Legal Service

Job Description

The required candidate will report directly to the MD/CEO and take charge of all legal matter.
He/She must be well grounded in Commercial/ property law and ready to work in Abuja.

Experience and Qualification

LLb (Hons); BL
Good knowledge of commercial law practice especially in drafting & reviewing mortgage legal documentations.
Good knowledge of Real Estate/ Property Law Practice.
Minimum 8 years post call experience

Application Closing Date
22nd June, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: recruitment@infinitytrustmortgagebank.com

Note: Candidates should quote the position applied for as the subject of the mails

