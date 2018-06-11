Generation Google Scholarship in USA and Canada 2018 – Apply Now

Each year, the Generation Google Scholarship Program is available for the United States and Canadian students. To be eligible, candidates must be enrolled or will be enrolled at undergraduate program in computer science. Winners will receive $10,000 or $5,000 depends where their study.

What you need to know about the scholarship

At Google, they believe information should be universally accessible. Hence they are offering Generation Google Scholarship to inspire and help students become future leaders in computing and technology by breaking down the barriers that prevent them from entering these fields. The scholarship is open to undergraduate , graduate and high school students.Level /FIELD OF STUDY

Undergraduate degree in computer science.

Host Nationality:

Scholarship is to taken in USA or Canada

Eligible Nationality:

International students are eligible to take this scholarship.

Scholarship Benefit

Selected students will receive 10,000 USD (for those studying in the US) or 5,000 CAD (for those studying in Canada) for the 2018-2019 school year.

Eligibility and Criteria for The Generation Google Scholarship in USA and Canada 2018

For Current University Students:

Be currently enrolled as an undergraduate or graduate student for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Intend to be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student at a university in the US or Canada for the 2017-2018 school year.

Be pursuing a computer science or computer engineering degree, or a degree in a closely related technical field.

Exemplify leadership and demonstrate a passion for computer science and technology.

Exhibit a strong record of academic achievement.

Be a student from an underrepresented group in computer science (African American, Hispanic, American Indian, Filipino/Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander)

For High School Students

Be current high school seniors.

Intend to enroll in, or be accepted, as a full-time student at a university in the US or Canada for the 2018-2019 school year.

Intend to pursue a computer science or computer engineering degree, or a degree in a closely related technical field.

Exemplify leadership and demonstrate a passion for computer science and technology.

Be a student from an underrepresented group in computer science: African American, Hispanic, American Indian, Filipino/Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, female, or a person with a disability.

Be available to attend Google’s Computer Science Summer Initiative (CSSI) in the summer of 2018.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE Generation Google Scholarship in USA and Canada 2018

Application should be made online through the link below.

Submission Deadline

updates on deadline will be communicated shortly,please continue checking this site for the information

Website and Application Link

