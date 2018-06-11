Check Out Health Benefits of Bitter Leaf Juice

Bitter leaf (Vernonia amygdalina) is a vegetable used for preparing the popular Bitter leaf soup, Onugbu, Shiwaka & Ewuro by the Igbos, Hausas & Yorubas in Nigeria.

Although this plant has been around for hundreds of years, only a few people know of its medicinal and healing properties. Bitter leaf (Vernonia amygdalina) as the name implies, is actually a bitter plant whose leaves, extracts, stems and barks are used for culinary, medicinal and curative purposes.They are rich in vitamins such as; Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vit.B1 and Vit.B2. Bitter leaf and Spinach Juice Well, To get the best results from the bitter leaf plant, it’s best taken freshly squeezed from the leaves.

How to extract the Bitter leaf Juice

This can be done using the old school or manual way of rubbing the clean leaves in between your palms with the help of a little water and squeezing out the juice from the leaves. You can also use a juicer or blend the leaves with a little water, in a blender and strain out the extract with a cheese cloth, coffee strainer or a sieve with a tight mesh. Bitter leaf juice on its own, is quite bitter and this taste might be a turn off for a lot of people.

So, to reduce the bitterness of the bitter leaf juice, simply blend it with spinach or Ugwu (fluted pumpkin). If you still find it extremely bitter, then add some sweet fruit juices to it, such as pineapple, apples or oranges. Dry bitter leaf is also potent, but has to be properly cleaned before use.

Some of the health benefits of Bitter leaf (Vernonia amygdalina);

It speeds up metabolism and therefore is effective for weight loss.

Bitter leaf juice relieves fever and feverish conditions. Take the squeezed juice, 3 times daily until the symptoms disappears.

Another health benefits of bitter leaf is that it also helps to reduce high sugar level in the blood, and great for diabetic patients.

Squeeze the fresh leaves on your palm and apply the juice on skin rashes, eczema, ring worms and any superficial skin ailments, you’ll notice a change in few days. Don’t apply to open wounds.

Bitter leaf is said to soothe and also cure pile.

Taking a cup of bitter leaf juice a day, is a great way to detoxify the body of harmful toxins.

Bitter leaf juice nourishes the skin, makes you look younger.

Bitter leaf (Vernonia amygdalina) also cures mild stomach ailments

Bitter leaf juice is said to increase breast milk production in nursing mothers

The washed roots and stalks of bitter leaf are boiled and the infusion is taking as a worm expeller. A cup of bitter leaf infusion taking first thing in the morning before meals

Bitter leaf juice is used by local women in Guinea-Bissau to contract the uterus after childbirth and therefore should not be taking during pregnancy or if you’re trying to conceive, because high intake might cause miscarriage.

A cup of bitter leaf juice a day, energizes you

