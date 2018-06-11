British Council Nigeria Job Vacancy : Project Officer, Higher Education – Apply Now

The British Council is the world’s leading cultural relations organization and creates opportunities for people in the UK and worldwide to understand each other, to work together and learn from one another. We see this as crucial to building secure, more prosperous and sustainable futures for us all.

We build trust and understanding between different countries and cultures and develop strong international links that are of benefit to people in Britain and the rest of the world.

Job Title: Project Officer, Higher Education

Role Type: Business delivery

Pay Band: 4

Duration: (Maternity cover) 6 months

Reports to: Project Manager, International Education Services

Role Purpose

To work with the Project Manager supporting the delivery of the British Council’s Education programme. This includes the project support and delivery of all projects under the Education portfolio.

Geopolitical/SBU/Function overview

Nigeria is one of the largest economies in Africa. It is also the most populous country with over 170 million citizens. The UK is its largest trading partner. Nigeria holds significant political power in the region and internationally and its society retains a positive attitude to the UK. There are therefore major opportunities for the UK and BC to increase influence, income and, through this, our impact by building on our strong existing relationships with the Nigerian government, institutions and customers/audiences. However, there are complex and substantial risks to this work i.e. security and compliance.

The British Council creates international opportunities for the people of the UK and other countries and builds trust between them worldwide. In all that we do the British Council acknowledges our duty of care to ensure a healthy and safe place to work for our staff, customers and visitors. We aim to achieve this through compliance with the safety laws in each of the countries in which we operate. We aim, where practicable, to follow UK standards, guidance and codes of good practice where these offer enhanced standards of health and safety.

The British Council recognises that we have a fundamental duty of care towards all children we engage with including a duty to protect them from abuse. We achieve this through compliance with UK child protection laws and relevant laws in each of the countries we operate as well as by adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) 1989.

Our Equal Opportunity Policy commits us to ensuring that there is no unjustified discrimination in the

recruitment, retention, training and development of staff on the basis of age, disability, gender including transgender, HIV/AIDS status, marital status including civil partnerships, pregnancy and maternity, political opinion, race/ethnicity, religion and belief, sexual orientation, socio-economic background, spent convictions, trade union activity or membership, work pattern and on the basis of having or not having dependants or any other irrelevant grounds.

We guarantee an interview to candidates living with disability who meet the essential criteria.

Candidates with special needs should please ask us for this information in alternative formats.

All employees of the British Council must adhere to the Corporate Health & Safety, Equal Opportunity & Diversity and Child Protection policies and the Code of Conduct.

Key Responsibilities

This is post will have the following core functions

Project & Contract Delivery: to deliver high quality events and project activity working with partners and stakeholders in order to meet sector and country plans. To co-ordinate venues, consultant logistics, guest lists, transport, accommodation, media coverage and photographers, programme development.

Marketing & Customer Service: To work with the Project Managers to deliver communication services to all projects including media coverage, effective public relations and the production and distribution of communication products arising from project activity

Work with British Council Nigeria Marketing and Communications team to develop and disseminate reports and impact stories for external and internal communication channels including digital and print media

Financial Planning & Management: To create and maintain purchase orders and sales orders in line with British Council policies and procedures.

Scorecard Management: To support the collection, processing and reporting of monitoring and evaluation data gathered from projects in support of Scorecard and other evaluation requirements, as needed.

Contacts Database Management: To develop and maintain a contacts management database related to project activity

Delivery of our Equality, Diversity & Inclusion policy in relation to our projects work and in compliance with our policy on Child Protection.

Key Relationships

Internal:

Country Director Nigeria, Director Programmes, Director Higher Education, Skills and Enterprise, Regional Manager Higher Education, Programme Manager Higher Education, IES project manager and the wider education and programmes teams.

The Exams and Schools teams.

External:

UK education institutions including higher education, and further education institutions.

Nigerian education institutions including higher and further education institutions

Role Requirements

Operational project work requires occasional work outside conditioned hours, for example in the evenings or at weekends. TOIL should be agreed with the line manager in advance to maintain an adequate work-life balance.

The post-holder may also be required to travel to various project activity locations and internationally on BC business and should therefore hold valid travel documents.

Training may be required for certain aspects of the job such as using SAP.

Person Specification:

Assessment stage

Language requirements

Minimum/Essential:

Fluency in written and spoken English – Shortlisted candidates will either demonstrate they have met the required standard through presentation of an agreed English language certificate, or will be required to take the APTIS test and demonstrate a B2 level of English proficiency. Shortlisting and/or interview

Qualifications

Minimum/Essential: Desirable: Assessment Stage

Bachelor’s Degree

Role Specific Knowledge & Experience

Minimum/Essential:

Working knowledge of Nigerian and UK Education systems.

British Council Behaviours

Connecting with others:

(Essential)

Working Together

(Essential)

Being Accountable (more demanding)

Making it Happen

(essential)

Shaping the Future

Shortlisting and Interview

British Council Skills

Communication skills

Displays good listening, writing and speaking skills, setting out logical arguments clearly and adapting language and form of communication to meet the needs of different people/audiences.

Planning and organising

Organises own work over weeks and months, or plans ahead for others, taking account of priorities and the impact on other people. Works with project management systems and procedures and has a track record of compliance with them as a project team member.

Application Closing Date

15th June, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here Click here to download Job Details (pdf) Click here to download BC Behaviour (pdf) Click here to download BC Core Skills (pdf)

