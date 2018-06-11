2018 Massive Recruitment Ongoing at Lead City University for Academic Staff – Apply Now
Lead City University is a private university licensed by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2005. LCU is one of the fastest growing private universities in Nigeria. Increasing student population has necessitated the need for additional staff.
Accordingly the university seeks expressions of interest from candidates of exceptional intellectual caliber (Nigerian or expatriate), who have the dedication, enthusiasm and drive to lead the much needed change in our nation’s university system both in its national and international context.
These positions are reserved for only the thorough bred and serious Academics with proven track records and passion for imparting knowledge in our existing and proposed academic programs.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Job Position: Academic Staff
Job Location: Ibadan
Description
Teaching Positions in Existing and Proposed Programmes. (LII – SL)
- Nursing Science
- Human Physiology
- Human Anatomy
- Public Health
- Human Nutrition and Dietetics
- Science Laboratory Technology
- Estate Management
- Architecture
- Criminology and Security Studies
- Business Administration
- Mass Communication
- Library and Information Science
- Radiography
- Community Health Science
- Computer Science
- Electronics
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Hospitality & Tourism Management
- Health Information Management
- Physical and Health Education
- Accounting
- Economics
- Environmental Health Science
- Social work
- Psychology
- Law
Requirements
- Candidates should possess relevant qualification in a related discipline.
- A quantum of relevant experience in an I.T. environment is essential.
- Note: Entry level depends on attainment of specified post-doctoral teaching/research experience.
Salary and Fringe Benefits
- Condition of service is highly attractive. Appointments are pensionable. Salary entry points on the CONUASS scales are what is generally applicable in Federal universities and can also be negotiated. Other fringe benefits include Retirement/ pension fund, Group life and disability insurance, Medical Aid and Housing. The university’s Microfinance Bank also empowers staff area of property acquisition and wealth creation.
- Active retirees from universities and comparable institutions are encouraged to apply as well. Qualified candidates should stipulate the nature of appointments that interest them (Full Time/ Part time/ Sabbatical Position).
Job Title: Technologist
Location: Ibadan
Description/Requirements
- Electronics, Laboratory Technology, Telecommunication, Media Technology (Audio, Multimedia & Digital films fields), Webmaster.
- Entry level depends on qualifications and experience in the university or comparable institutions.
Salary and Fringe Benefits
Job Title: Radiographer
Location: Ibadan
Requirement
- possess relevant qualification in a related discipline.
Salary and Fringe Benefits
Job Title: Radiologist
Location: Ibadan
Requirement
- possess relevant qualification in a related discipline.
Salary and Fringe Benefits
Job Title: Dental Technician
Location: Ibadan
Requirement
- possess relevant qualification in a related discipline.
Salary and Fringe Benefits
Job Title: Dentist
Location: Ibadan
Requirement
- possess relevant qualification in a related discipline.
Salary and Fringe Benefits
To Apply:
Interested and qualified candidates should send Ten copies of applications and Curriculum Vitae (see CV Format below) to: leadcity@lcu.edu.ng
And
Hard copies should be sent to:
The Registrar and Secretary to Council,
Lead City University Express Way,
Toll Gate Area,
P. O. Box 30678,
Secretariat – Ibadan,
Oyo State.
Note
- All application should be submitted before the closing date. The process of selection will commence thereafter and will cease only after this position have been properly filled.
