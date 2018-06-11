2018 Massive Recruitment Ongoing at Lead City University for Academic Staff – Apply Now

Lead City University is a private university licensed by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2005. LCU is one of the fastest growing private universities in Nigeria. Increasing student population has necessitated the need for additional staff.

Accordingly the university seeks expressions of interest from candidates of exceptional intellectual caliber (Nigerian or expatriate), who have the dedication, enthusiasm and drive to lead the much needed change in our nation’s university system both in its national and international context.

These positions are reserved for only the thorough bred and serious Academics with proven track records and passion for imparting knowledge in our existing and proposed academic programs.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Position: Academic Staff

Job Location: Ibadan

Description

Teaching Positions in Existing and Proposed Programmes. (LII – SL)

Nursing Science

Human Physiology

Human Anatomy

Public Health

Human Nutrition and Dietetics

Science Laboratory Technology

Estate Management

Architecture

Criminology and Security Studies

Business Administration

Mass Communication

Library and Information Science

Radiography

Community Health Science

Computer Science

Electronics

Medical Laboratory Science

Hospitality & Tourism Management

Health Information Management

Physical and Health Education

Accounting

Economics

Environmental Health Science

Social work

Psychology

Law

Requirements

Candidates should possess relevant qualification in a related discipline.

A quantum of relevant experience in an I.T. environment is essential.

Note: Entry level depends on attainment of specified post-doctoral teaching/research experience.

Salary and Fringe Benefits

Condition of service is highly attractive. Appointments are pensionable. Salary entry points on the CONUASS scales are what is generally applicable in Federal universities and can also be negotiated. Other fringe benefits include Retirement/ pension fund, Group life and disability insurance, Medical Aid and Housing. The university’s Microfinance Bank also empowers staff area of property acquisition and wealth creation.

Active retirees from universities and comparable institutions are encouraged to apply as well. Qualified candidates should stipulate the nature of appointments that interest them (Full Time/ Part time/ Sabbatical Position).

Job Title: Technologist

Location: Ibadan

Description/Requirements

Electronics, Laboratory Technology, Telecommunication, Media Technology (Audio, Multimedia & Digital films fields), Webmaster.

Entry level depends on qualifications and experience in the university or comparable institutions.

Salary and Fringe Benefits

Condition of service is highly attractive. Appointments are pensionable. Salary entry points on the CONTISS scales are what is generally applicable in Federal universities and can also be negotiated. Other fringe benefits include Retirement/ pension fund, Group life and disability insurance, Medical Aid and Housing. The university’s Microfinance Bank also empowers staff area of property acquisition and wealth creation.

Active retirees from universities and comparable institutions are encouraged to apply as well. Qualified candidates should stipulate the nature of appointments that interest them (Full Time/ Part time/ Sabbatical Position).

Job Title: Radiographer

Location: Ibadan

Requirement

possess relevant qualification in a related discipline.

Salary and Fringe Benefits

Condition of service is highly attractive. Appointments are pensionable. Salary entry points on the CONTISS scales are what is generally applicable in Federal universities and can also be negotiated. Other fringe benefits include Retirement/ pension fund, Group life and disability insurance, Medical Aid and Housing. The university’s Microfinance Bank also empowers staff area of property acquisition and wealth creation.

Active retirees from universities and comparable institutions are encouraged to apply as well. Qualified candidates should stipulate the nature of appointments that interest them (Full Time/ Part time/ Sabbatical Position).

Job Title: Radiologist

Location: Ibadan

Requirement

possess relevant qualification in a related discipline.

Salary and Fringe Benefits

Condition of service is highly attractive. Appointments are pensionable. Salary entry points on the CONTISS scales are what is generally applicable in Federal universities and can also be negotiated. Other fringe benefits include Retirement/ pension fund, Group life and disability insurance, Medical Aid and Housing. The university’s Microfinance Bank also empowers staff area of property acquisition and wealth creation.

Active retirees from universities and comparable institutions are encouraged to apply as well. Qualified candidates should stipulate the nature of appointments that interest them (Full Time/ Part time/ Sabbatical Position).

RELATED: Grace and Mercy College, Ibadan recruitment for Graduate Teachers

Job Title: Dental Technician

Location: Ibadan

Requirement

possess relevant qualification in a related discipline.

Salary and Fringe Benefits

Condition of service is highly attractive. Appointments are pensionable. Salary entry points on the CONTISS scales are what is generally applicable in Federal universities and can also be negotiated. Other fringe benefits include Retirement/ pension fund, Group life and disability insurance, Medical Aid and Housing. The university’s Microfinance Bank also empowers staff area of property acquisition and wealth creation.

Active retirees from universities and comparable institutions are encouraged to apply as well. Qualified candidates should stipulate the nature of appointments that interest them (Full Time/ Part time/ Sabbatical Position).

Job Title: Dentist

Location: Ibadan

Requirement

possess relevant qualification in a related discipline.

Salary and Fringe Benefits

Condition of service is highly attractive. Appointments are pensionable. Salary entry points on the CONTISS scales are what is generally applicable in Federal universities and can also be negotiated. Other fringe benefits include Retirement/ pension fund, Group life and disability insurance, Medical Aid and Housing. The university’s Microfinance Bank also empowers staff area of property acquisition and wealth creation.

Active retirees from universities and comparable institutions are encouraged to apply as well. Qualified candidates should stipulate the nature of appointments that interest them (Full Time/ Part time/ Sabbatical Position).

To Apply:

Interested and qualified candidates should send Ten copies of applications and Curriculum Vitae (see CV Format below) to: leadcity@lcu.edu.ng

And

Hard copies should be sent to:

The Registrar and Secretary to Council,

Lead City University Express Way,

Toll Gate Area,

P. O. Box 30678,

Secretariat – Ibadan,

Oyo State.

Note

All application should be submitted before the closing date. The process of selection will commence thereafter and will cease only after this position have been properly filled.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)