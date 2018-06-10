2018 Coca-Cola Naija Coke Summership Programme – Apply Now

Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC), a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, is the sole bottler of Coca-Cola products and one of the biggest companies in the non-alcoholic beverage industry in Nigeria.

The operations of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Group spans 28 countries, bottling and distributing the most iconic beverage brands globally and serving more than 581 million people across the world.

Naija Coke Summership Programme 2018Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Location Nigeria

Job Field Graduate Jobs Internships / Volunteering Manufacturing

Summary

We are launching our first “Naija Coke Summership” – a three-month internship program designed to attract final year undergraduate and postgraduate / MBA students who share our passion for excellence and strive to learn with speed and agility.

The Coke Summership Program provides a robust developmental platform for Nigerian students at home and abroad to intern with us to gain industry experience during their academic Summer breaks.

This year, the program will commence in July and end in September in our Lagos locations only. If you fit the profile below we invite you to make the move and develop your career with us.

Eligibility Criteria

Currently in final year of undergraduate or postgraduate study

A minimum G.P.A of (3.75/5 or 3/4)

Must be at least 18 years of age by date of application

Students from any of the listed faculties; (Engineering, Pure and Applied Sciences, Social Sciences and Arts and Humanities)

In addition, candidates will be required to demonstrate the following attributes:

Strong passion for excellence, ambition and enthusiasm to be the best.

Good problem-solving skills, curiosity and a great appetite for learning

Excellent interpersonal and team working skills

Strong analytical and presentation skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Nigerian Bottling Company career website on ng.coca-colahellenic.com to apply

(Visited 19 times, 18 visits today)