David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarships For Nigerians – Apply Now

The David Oyedepo Foundation calls for applications from Africans who are looking to pursue an Undergraduate degree program in Landmark University and Covenant University Nigeria.

The scholarship program awards scholarships to qualified individuals who are indigenes and residents of African countries, and have been offered admission to specific universities in Nigeria.This scholarship program covers Full Academic fees for a maximum of 4-5 years, Travel allowances, Feeding allowances and Medical/Health Insurance or allowance.

Application Deadline: 15th July 2018

Eligible Countries: Africa

Type: Undergraduate

Eligible Field Of Study: Chemical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Information & Communications Technology, Petroleum Engineering, Architecture, Applied Biology and Biotechnology, Microbiology, Computer Science, Economics, Accounting, Animal Science, Soil Science, Crop Science, Agricultural And Biosystem Engineering, Electrical And Information Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Biochemistry

Eligibility

Applicants must be Africans.

Applicants must have applied for a course of study at Covenant University or Landmark University, Nigeria.

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25 at the time of application submission.

Applicants must be proficient in reading, writing and speaking English

Applicants must be eligible to receive a Nigerian student visa.

Applicants should have at least 20 points above JAMB cut off points (for Nigerians only)

Application Process: The mode of application is online. Click Here To Begin Application

Visit The Official Website For More Information

