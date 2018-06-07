Trainee Field Technologist at Oiltest Group -Apply Now
Oiltest Group with its head office in Port-Harcourt is a leading player in the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria and beyond.
The company requires the services of competent candidates to fill the position below in various companies under the Group:Trainee Field Technologist
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 1 – 2 years
LocationRivers
Job Field Engineering / Technical Graduate Jobs
Ref: TFTG/18/05
Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers
Expectations from Ideal Candidates
HND in Mechanical Engineering with minimum of upper credit from a reputable institution.
Knowledgeable in Mechanical rotating Equipments and parts
Possesses minimum of 5 O‘level credits with English and Mathematics
Maximum of 1-2 years post NYSC experience
Attention to detail, Accuracy of work, Thoroughness
Knowledge of basic computer applications is essential.
The ability to work as part of a team or independently
Applicants must not be more than 27 years of age
Remuneration
Highly competitive
Method of Application
Applicants should send a hand written Application with a copy of their detailed Curriculum Vitae and other credentials with the REF Number of the position applied on top of the envelope and send to:
The Advertiser,
P.M.B 5135,
Port-Harcourt,
Rivers State.
Note: Please do not respond to this advert if you have applied for any position from the company in the past 2 years. Only Short-listed candidates will be contacted.
