Trainee Accountant at RoseWater Partners – Apply Now

Moore Stephens RoseWater, formerly known as Jamiudeen, Olukayode, Sunmola & Co., is one of the indigenous professional services firm in Nigeria.Our philosophy has been to develop to cater for our clients’ needs whenever required, but not to grow for the sake of size alone. Our growth has been organic and we have never been involved in a major merger.Trainee Accountant

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs

Requirements

A result-Oriented Individual

Must possess an HND or University Degree

Ability to use Microsoft Office proficiently

Must possess excellent communication skills, both written and oral.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their Applications to: careers@moorestephens-rwp.com

(Visited 15 times, 13 visits today)