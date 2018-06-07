Trainee Accountant at RoseWater Partners – Apply Now
Moore Stephens RoseWater, formerly known as Jamiudeen, Olukayode, Sunmola & Co., is one of the indigenous professional services firm in Nigeria.Our philosophy has been to develop to cater for our clients’ needs whenever required, but not to grow for the sake of size alone. Our growth has been organic and we have never been involved in a major merger.Trainee Accountant
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationLagos
Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs
Requirements
A result-Oriented Individual
Must possess an HND or University Degree
Ability to use Microsoft Office proficiently
Must possess excellent communication skills, both written and oral.
Method of Application
Applicants should send their Applications to: careers@moorestephens-rwp.com
