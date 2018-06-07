Graduate Trainee at Connig Technoserve – Apply Now

Connig Technoserve is a dynamic telecommunications and information technology services provider operating in Nigeria and parts of West Africa. We provide customized, professional and turnkey services ranging from planning to rollout to maintenance throughout the product life cycle. We are managed by a team of professionals who are long term players in the IT and Telecommunications field.Graduate Trainee

Graduate Trainees in telecommunications, after which successful candidates will be absorbed into our company.

A pre-interview will be conducted for applicants prior to the training and successful candidates after the training will be interviewed for placement into Connig Technoserve Limited.

A graduate of electrical engineering, physics, mathematics, computer science, or a trained computer analyst, pure sciences, data analyst OR you have a passion for telecommunication and under 25 years old and willing to learn and adapt.

Applicants should send their CV’s and Cover Letters demonstrating why we should consider your application to: hr@connigtechnoserve.com

