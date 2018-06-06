Graduate Accounts Receivable Administrator at FrieslandCampina – Apply Now

FrieslandCampina is a unique multinational FMCG & B2B company aiming to stay successful in an ever-changing and increasingly complex world. We are unique because our suppliers, the farmers, are also our owners.

Since we own the entire supply chain, from grass to glass, we can guarantee the high quality of all our products. As we work in highly competitive markets, we need to be agile while balancing all interdependencies inside and outside our company. Next to a supply-driven business, our portfolio consists of many strong commercial brands all over the world.Accounts Receivable Administrator

Job Type Full Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 1 year

Location Lagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs

Level: Entry

Job Description

In this position, you will be responsible for:

Daily posting of customers’ lodgments and matching of receipts to customers’ sales orders/invoices, and clearing of AR customers’ accounts.

Customers’ payment dispute resolution and subsequent posting.

Monitor AR Scrap Customer and Clearing AR Scraps customers’ accounts.

Processing of credit/debit notes of sales returns, market returns and incentives to trade customers as advised by sales team.

Processing of staff AR (issuing of receipt and posting to SAP upon confirmation of payment).

Processing of debit card float accounts, petty cash system and initiating reimbursement.

Verification of IOU retirement.

Communication of daily customers’ payment to the sales team for sales planning and decision making.

Other Ad hoc responsibilities as may be specified.

Requirements

To be a successful in this position, you are/have:

BSc Accounting/Finance.

A minimum of 1 year experience in a finance function

Knowledge of SAP is an advantage.

Reconciliation experience.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to FrieslandCampina career website on careersatfrieslandcampina.com to apply

(Visited 7 times, 5 visits today)