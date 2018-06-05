MTN Nigeria Job Vacancy : General Manager, IS Infrastructure

MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable. It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings even beyond reward and recognition.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: General Manager, IS Infrastructure

Job Description

To develop and manage all system operations for the Information Systems Group (IS) and ensure that adequate capacity, system availability and excellent user support is provided.

Review IS infrastructure best practices, new technologies and the corporate needs and assess infrastructure requirements of MTNN.

Provide thought leadership and direction on approaches to managing the following areas: Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery Plans, Quality Management System, Systems Management, Capacity Management, Performance Problem and Change Management, Security and Service Level Agreements.

Create and maintain governance structure for processes and ensure processes and policies are developed, documented and maintained in accordance with established set /industry guidelines and benchmarks.

Develop framework, policies, standards, methodologies, plans and procedures to guide IS infrastructure management operations and to enable the division to provide high quality services to customers and attain set goals and objectives of MTNN.

Monitor and control the technical content of IS infrastructure to ensure business relevance, scope realism, suitability for intended purposes and timely obsolescence.

Support IS and Telecom convergence as a value stream and support VAS that taps voice and data convergence, network and IT convergence.

Develop and implement processes and procedures for tracking company assets to oversee quality control throughout their lifecycles.

Lead and collaborate with other business units in the development of business models for use in MTNN and develop measurement strategies to support ongoing strategy development and project optimization.

Define and implement Key Performance Indicators and Metrics for support and operational activities and use these metrics to drive service delivery excellence

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Provide leadership and direction in the operations, leading team to deliver on respective business targets and improve overall performance of the department.

Identify, evaluate and track the development needs and performance of IS Infrastructure staff, providing opportunities for staff to build on the company’s investment in their training and improve productivity.

Coach and mentor the IS team to ensure understanding of the objectives and goals of the department, awareness of all related job requirements and accountabilities and leverage human resources career development programs for staff career development.

Deliver business value through partnership with MTNN’s Ecosystem Partners to customers to enhance MTN’s Corporate Brand

Promote the infrastructure management vision and institute a customer centric culture and interface between IS, its client base and the rest of the organisation.

Job condition:

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Local and International travel

Experience & Training

Education:

Fluent in English and language of country preferable

First degree in an IT related field

Master’s Degree in Business Admin/management is desirable

Professional IT certification/ project management would be desirable

Experience:

12 years’ experience which includes:

Senior management track record of 3 years or more; with at least 3 years in relevant sector/ industry as per relevant role

Experience working in a global/multinational enterprise (understanding emerging markets advantageous)

Worked across diverse cultures and geographies

Senior management experience in strategy formulation, technology forecasting, enterprise architecture, network economics, project management, operations management, strategic planning and quality control management.

Experience in IT service delivery

Training:

Strategy Development

Leadership Development Programs

Security

Business Continuity

Cost management

Minimum Qualification

BA, B.Eng, B.Sc or B.Tech

Application Closing Date

12th June, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

