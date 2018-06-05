MTN Nigeria Job Vacancy : Financial Planning Manager (Technical Accounting)

MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable. It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings even beyond reward and recognition.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Financial Planning Manager (Technical Accounting)

Job Description

To record all company-wide Financial Operations functions – Fixed Assets, Revenue, Expenditure and General Ledger and support various divisions on financial issues.

To maintain commercial relationship with suppliers, government agencies, internal and external customers, inter-connect partners, international roaming partners and value added service providers in line with MTN group policies, accounting standards, regulatory and tax requirement pronouncements

Provide operational support for the division including maintaining the budget, Profit and Loss accounts, special programs and contract analysis.

Analyse the general Ledger transactions (Capex, Opex and Revenue) and all transactions posted into IFS to ensure proper classification and correction, as well as ageing of all Balance Sheet accounts.

Prepare trend analysis of Capex, Opex and revenue transactions, all General Ledger/Sub- ledger Accounts reconciliation, as well as weekly and monthly performance reports.

Conduct in-depth analysis to identify specific trends, explain past performance and recommend opportunities for improvement, within the division

Provide supporting documents, records and schedules to meet audit and regulatory requirements; and all schedules /reports (including age analysis, assets movement, etc).

Implement finance policies as well as guarantee compliance with established internal controls, MTN Processes, Policies and Procedure, IFRS, IAS and GAAP in processing all transactions.

Process and post all account payables and receivables; and all month end deliverables within the monthly reporting timelines.

Raise and post journal vouchers and other financial transactions in the ERP system, resolve all reconciling items promptly and maintain set departmental filing system.

Relate with relevant customers and suppliers.

Relate with other divisions and departments on revenue, expenditure and fixed assets related issues.

Interaction with marketing division on billing and information systems functions

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Foster active collaboration and relationships with employees across all levels and divisions in line with MTN’s VB and values.

Consolidate all MTNN transactions and reconciliations including foreign currency accounting in line with GAAP requirements and other accounting standards.

Analyse additions for upload into Asset register and depreciation groups as well as ensure prompt update of databases.

Manage Fixed Assets and record disposals/movements in fixed asset register.

Interface with management in various departments and post Inter-company transactions, analyse quarterly balance sheet and P & L fluctuation; and assist in inter-company relationship management.

Provide tax unit with detail analysis of disposed assets for capital gains tax purposes and deferred tax reversal.

Ensure accuracy of financial statements ,balance sheet accounts reconciliations Month-end/quarter-end /year-end closing , monthly expense variance analysis as well as property, sales and franchise tax returns in accordance with GAAP and compliance to internal policies.

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Deal with a lot of paper work.

Requirements, Experience & Training

First Degree in any discipline, but a finance related degree is desirable.

Part qualification in any recognised professional accounting examinations (ACA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA, etc) will be an added advantage.

3 – 7 years of experience in an area of specialisation; with experience working with others

Experience working in a medium organization

Experience in using an ERP system is desirable

Training:

Numerate and analytical skills.

Interpersonal skills.

Effective communication.

Time management.

Personal Effectiveness

Creative thinking

Minimum qualification

BA, B.Ed, B.Eng, B.Sc, B.Tech or HND.

Application Closing Date

12th June, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

