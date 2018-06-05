MTN Nigeria Job Vacancy : Financial Planning Accountant (Financial Reporting)

MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable. It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings even beyond reward and recognition.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Financial Planning Accountant (Financial Reporting)

Employment Status: Permanent

Job Description

To ensure prompt and accurate financial reporting of MTNN operating activities (income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statement).

Review accounts, including Operating Expenses and Asset/Liability accounts for completeness and accuracy, raising manual journals to correct any error discovered.

Prepare financial statements for statutory purposes and internal reporting (MIS).

Monitor accurate reporting of management fees, ensuring financial accounts are in compliance with Accounting Standards (IAS, SAS, SA, IFRS and GAAP).

Perform analytical review of monthly income statement.

Identify, follow up and escalate issues from statutory audits.

Identify and escalate needs and requirements from the ERP system.

Prepare, update and provide links to trend analysis for actual data (IS).

Ensure value is created when responding to enquiries regarding expenses and information from internal customers.

Provide guidance to stakeholders on postings into operating expenses account when required.

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Foster active collaboration and relationships with employees across all levels and divisions in line with MTN’s VB and values.

Experience & Training

First degree in Accounting or any other related discipline

Fluent in English

A professional accounting qualification (ACA, ACCA, CPA)

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in an area of specialisation; with experience working with others

Experience working in a medium organization

Experience within a leading organisation’s financial department • Experience in working with enterprise financial systems

Experience in telecommunications industry (desirable) Training:

Middle Management Development Programme.

Knowledge update on accounting and financial standards and best practices.

Minimum Qualification

BA, BEd, BEng, BSc, BTech or HND.

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Open plan office.

Application Closing Date

12th June, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)