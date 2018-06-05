MTN Nigeria Job Vacancy : Financial Planning Accountant (Budget)

MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable. It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings even beyond reward and recognition.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Financial Planning Accountant (Budget)

Employment Status: Permanent

Job Description

To prepare, analyse, oversee and manage the annual business plan (consolidated) for MTNN by applying fundamental budgetary concepts, practices, and procedures and ensuring it complies with International Financial Reporting Standards

Prepare budget formats, standardised forms and input sheets on the Business Planning Software and assist in the testing of all calculations.

Review and analyse departmental budget requests, make recommendations for approval or modifications as required.

Supervise in the distribution of budget and related material, responding to enquiries regarding budget procedures and information from stakeholders.

Assist in the development of strategy documents and the preparation and automation of MTNN business plan in the Business Planning Software, ensuring that sub projects are incorporated and business plan calculations are accurate and realistic.

Assist in integrating other systems such as Magic, IFS with the Business Planning Software.

Verify accuracy of data received from departments such as Assumptions, Headcount, Organogram and Opex, ensuring alignment with company strategy.

Participate in the coaching of all budget coordinators in other divisions on budget presentation tools, business planning and other budget software.

Coordinate the uploading of the MTNN financial and non-financial budget on the Group’s consolidation software (Hyperion Financial Management).

Facilitate effective budgetary control systems by providing the budget assumptions in explaining monthly OPEX variances, liaising with budget coordinators to facilitate timely submission of inputs.

Monitor adherence to standard budgetary working policies, processes and procedures

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Experience & Training

First degree in Accounting or any other numerate discipline

A professional accounting qualification (ACA, ACCA, CIMA, CPA etc) 4 Years work experience

Finance, budget or management reporting in a multinational environment

Experience in a Financial Reporting function is desirable

Experience in Data mining and analysis

Experience in Enterprise Financial Systems

Experience in telecommunications industry will be an added advantage Training

Best practices in budget preparation.

Financial Analysis.

Advanced Excel, Word and PowerPoint

Business Modelling

Basic leadership skills

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Minimum qualification

BA, BEd, BEng, BSc, BTech or HND

Application Closing Date

12th June, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)