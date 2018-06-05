MTN Nigeria Job Vacancy : Account Partner, Corporate (Supervisory)

MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable. It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings even beyond reward and recognition.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:Job Title: Account Partner, Corporate (Supervisory)

Job Description

To provide professional account management inputs to the creation and maintenance of Enterprise Solutions sales strategy and plan that will deliver shareholder value.

To direct enterprise sales efforts for allocated corporate accounts within the framework of agreed account development plans which meet operational targets for revenues, profitability and customer satisfaction.

Increase MTN market share by achieving set target through the acquisition of new accounts as well as development and maintenance of current accounts.

Account for the fulfilment of the sales process – from lead generation to bill delivery.

Seek new clients and create more business opportunities daily, from existing clients so as to Increase company revenue.

Conduct research on potential customers and their disposable income using the data mining system.

Carry out continuous analysis of relevant industry, to identify new prospects or opportunities for the corporate sales department

Prepare and present all corporate sales (weekly and monthly), contractual documentation and status reports according to MTN quality standards.

Log all customer requests for service, queries and complaints, escalate and troubleshoot where necessary.

Build an in-depth knowledge of the customers’ operating environment, business drivers, ambition, issues, problems and obstacles in order to develop and implement solutions to meet their strategic corporate needs

Maintain excellent partnership-relationships with customers, based on trust and an in-depth understanding of the customers’ business

Assist customers in understanding the value proposition and differentiations of the MTN data products and services.

Ability to liaise with supervisors on discount issues

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Foster active collaboration and relationships with employees across all levels and divisions in line with MTN’s VB and values.

Job Condition:

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Open plan office

Experience & Training

Education:

First degree in any related discipline

Fluent in English

Experience:

3 – 7 years of experience in an area of specialisation; with experience with working with others

Experience working in a medium organization

Training:

Internal conferences on telecommunications and consumer trends

Sales Training

Key Account Management Training

Relationship Management

Customer care/focus

Minimum Qualification

BA, B.Ed, B.Sc or HND

Application Closing Date

12th June, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

