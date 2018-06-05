First Bank of Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Graduate Recovery Officer -Apply Now

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Recovery Officer

Requisition ID: 18000009

Code: No: STR/RCAM/0251

Schedule: Regular

Job Type: Full-time

Job Description

The position of Recovery Officer is vacant within the Remedial and Classified Assets Management department and we are seeking to engage a suitably qualified and self-motivated individual to fill the role.

Reporting to the Recovery Team Lead, the successful candidate will be responsible for the aggressive recovery of delinquent accounts and reduction of bad debt portfolio through the accurate appraisal of the Bank’s debtors and the adoption of proactive strategies that will ensure that the Bank’s interests are adequately protected.

Specific responsibilities and manning requirements are as follows:

Implement aggressive recovery strategies to recover the Bank’s assets from recalcitrant and unwilling debtors within designated locations and SBU.

Appraise repayment proposals from the Bank’s debtors and adopt proactive actions that will ensure that the Bank’s interests are protected at all times.

Follow up on all recovery cases in Court to ensure timely conclusion and adequate representation of the bank.

Appraise the achievements of the Bank’s Recovery Agents & make performance recommendations to Management

Assist in the foreclosure of assets to secure all unpaid debts and facilitate the prompt disposal of debtor’s assets by the Bank

Qualifications

Eligible candidates must possess:

A good first degree in Law, Accounting, Computer Science or any other Social Science discipline

Excellent relationship management and negotiations skills

Sound knowledge of Banking operations, policies and procedures

Intuitiveness with an ability to envisage potential challenges that may be posed by Customers

Eligibility:

The opportunity is open to staff across the country as vacancies exist in Lagos, North, South West and South East.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here Note: This vacancy is open to staff on ABO to SBO grade for Recovery Officer and SBO-DM grade for Senior Recovery Officer’

