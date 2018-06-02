VAS Lead (Music & Sports) at Airtel Nigeria – Apply Now
Airtel Nigeria (Airtel Networks Limited), a leading mobile telecommunication services provider in Nigeria and a member of Airtel Africa Group, is committed to providing innovative, exciting, affordable and quality mobile services to Nigerians, giving them the freedom to communicate, rise above their daily challenges and drive economic and social development.
VAS Lead (Music & Sports)
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 5 years
Location Lagos
Job Field ICT / Computer
Responsibilities
The role holder will be responsible for the following tasks:
Development of Music and Sports commerce vertical
Study Music and Sports industry and identify the potential areas of strategic and revenue growth
Explore potential business opportunities and partnerships that are innovative and customer-centric
Collaborate with other functional teams to implement within set timelines and develop launch & G2M plans
Develop Product Strategy (mid/long term) and tactical (short-term) plans in line with Business Strategic direction
Create and manage an effective pipeline/ roadmap of Digital Products as well as the entire product line life cycle
Product Development:
Lead Development plans and activities from concept to launch, with focus on first time right and timely delivery of assigned products
Ensure that all Digital Products developed actively are used by target segments/ customers and that engagement is prompt and professional
Develop ways to position Airtel Portals and APPs for Music, Sports, Games sites etc.
Develop products and services in line with set targets
Manage daily operations and take responsibility for the services to grow service
Build relationships and collaborate with other internal teams for speedy and smooth change implementation
Liaise with required teams to ensure marketing promotions
Evaluate:
Monitor the post-launch performance of products in relation to generated revenue and customer satisfaction
Evaluate, continuously innovate and improve service experience
Track, report and analyze revenue performance on a daily basis, identify gaps and implement changes as required
Track performance of all Digital products and services against established objectives and analyze variances for improvement
Monitor competitor’s product offerings by running regular marketing intelligence efforts on Music, Sports, Games, etc.
Data Analysis & Reporting:
Run revenue trends analysis and identify possible revenue enhancements with regular Pre and Post trends analysis
Ensure implementation of the relevant [reformance reports
Launch new schemes for enhanced value proposition and creation of new revenue streams for the future.
Revenue Realization:
Ensure realization of latest annual Annual Operating Plan (AOP) expectations
Execution of Revenue plans and product campaigns
Enhance monetization of new and exiting products.
Specific KPIs:
Month-on-month increase in revenue with an on AOP
Launch of new products and services relevant to the portfolio
Conversion of non-users to users services
Timely and First time right products
Product lifecycle management
Competitive Assessment.
Desirable Skills and Knowledge
A recognized university degree (B.Sc)
Minimum 5 years’ work experience in Telecommunications, Internet, Advertising, or VAS with a focus on product development
Minimum of 2 years lower/mid -management experience
Affinity with and technical knowledge of the latest technologies and services used within the industry and affiliated industries
Business strategy
Innovative skills
Creativity and entrepreneurial skills
Passion and drive
Can-do spirit
Self-starter.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to Airtel career website on www.linkedin.com to apply
