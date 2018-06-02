VAS Lead (Music & Sports) at Airtel Nigeria – Apply Now

Airtel Nigeria (Airtel Networks Limited), a leading mobile telecommunication services provider in Nigeria and a member of Airtel Africa Group, is committed to providing innovative, exciting, affordable and quality mobile services to Nigerians, giving them the freedom to communicate, rise above their daily challenges and drive economic and social development.

VAS Lead (Music & Sports)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 5 years

Location Lagos

Job Field ICT / Computer

Responsibilities

The role holder will be responsible for the following tasks:

Development of Music and Sports commerce vertical

Study Music and Sports industry and identify the potential areas of strategic and revenue growth

Explore potential business opportunities and partnerships that are innovative and customer-centric

Collaborate with other functional teams to implement within set timelines and develop launch & G2M plans

Develop Product Strategy (mid/long term) and tactical (short-term) plans in line with Business Strategic direction

Create and manage an effective pipeline/ roadmap of Digital Products as well as the entire product line life cycle

Product Development:

Lead Development plans and activities from concept to launch, with focus on first time right and timely delivery of assigned products

Ensure that all Digital Products developed actively are used by target segments/ customers and that engagement is prompt and professional

Develop ways to position Airtel Portals and APPs for Music, Sports, Games sites etc.

Develop products and services in line with set targets

Manage daily operations and take responsibility for the services to grow service

Build relationships and collaborate with other internal teams for speedy and smooth change implementation

Liaise with required teams to ensure marketing promotions

Evaluate:

Monitor the post-launch performance of products in relation to generated revenue and customer satisfaction

Evaluate, continuously innovate and improve service experience

Track, report and analyze revenue performance on a daily basis, identify gaps and implement changes as required

Track performance of all Digital products and services against established objectives and analyze variances for improvement

Monitor competitor’s product offerings by running regular marketing intelligence efforts on Music, Sports, Games, etc.

Data Analysis & Reporting:

Run revenue trends analysis and identify possible revenue enhancements with regular Pre and Post trends analysis

Ensure implementation of the relevant [reformance reports

Launch new schemes for enhanced value proposition and creation of new revenue streams for the future.

Revenue Realization:

Ensure realization of latest annual Annual Operating Plan (AOP) expectations

Execution of Revenue plans and product campaigns

Enhance monetization of new and exiting products.

Specific KPIs:

Month-on-month increase in revenue with an on AOP

Launch of new products and services relevant to the portfolio

Conversion of non-users to users services

Timely and First time right products

Product lifecycle management

Competitive Assessment.

Desirable Skills and Knowledge

A recognized university degree (B.Sc)

Minimum 5 years’ work experience in Telecommunications, Internet, Advertising, or VAS with a focus on product development

Minimum of 2 years lower/mid -management experience

Affinity with and technical knowledge of the latest technologies and services used within the industry and affiliated industries

Business strategy

Innovative skills

Creativity and entrepreneurial skills

Passion and drive

Can-do spirit

Self-starter.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Airtel career website on www.linkedin.com to apply

