Valencia College Global Achievers Awards for International Students in USA, 2018

Applications are invited for Valencia College Global Achievers Awards. These awards are open to new, high-achieving, international students who are entering their freshman year.

If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Brief DescriptionValencia College is a public state college in Orlando, Florida, United States. In 2011, it was named the top community college in the United States by the Aspen Institute.

Level/Field of study:

Scholarships are available for pursuing undergraduate programme in subjects offered by the university.

Host Nationality:

The scholarship is hosted by the Valencia College, Orlando, Florida, United States.

Eligible Nationality:

Scholarship is open to international students.

Scholarship Benefits:

These opportunities has value that includes The award amount ranges from $500 to $1,000 USD and is based on merit achievement at the secondary level. A minimum 3.0 grade point average is required. The award is nonrenewable, applied to the first term tuition and fees, and is only open to applicants that have never attended university..

Scholarship Number:

The number of offers was not specified.

Eligibility:

The following criteria must be met in order for applicants to be eligible for the scholarship:

Must submit a Valencia College application for admission and all required application materials as stated on the ISS Application Requirements page.

Submit scholarship application including an essay question.

Will graduate from secondary school by the time of enrollment with a minimum 3.0 grade point average.

First time in college applicant. Has not previously attend a college or university.

Plans to enroll as an F-1 visa international student.

Submits materials by the deadline established.

Proof of English proficiency by meeting one of the following:

Your country of citizenship is on the English proficiency waiver list

Official TOEFL result (minimum score 45)

Official IELTS result (minimum score 5.5)

Official LOEP result (minimum score 86 – offered at Valencia College)

Successful completion of college-level English Composition with a grade of “C” or better

The successful completion of high school, an Associate in Arts degree, bachelor’s degree, or higher at a school where English is the primary language of instruction.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

The mode of applying is online.

You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

Application Deadline:

The deadline for this scholarship is June 15, 2018

